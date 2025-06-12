Men’s Health Month and Week highlight awareness and early detection Published 4:07 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Frequent preventive health screenings, a healthy diet, regular physical activity, lowering stress and addressing mental health challenges are important in maintaining men’s health outcomes, yet men are less likely to seek medical care and die an average 6 years earlier than women. Men’s health is often overlooked and their symptoms go unnoticed.

June is National Men’s Health Month, and its purpose is to heighten awareness of preventable health problems and to encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. The week leading up to Father’s Day, June 9-15, is Men’s Health Week 2025. This year’s theme emphasizes the need to close the empathy gap in men’s health through advocacy and awareness to address disparities in care, mental health, and education.

Cardiovascular health, prostate health, cancer (lung, prostate, skin, colorectal, testicular and others), HIV, mental health and osteoporosis are among the health concerns that affect men. Screenings can find diseases early, before symptoms appear, when they are easier to treat and when complications may be prevented. Some diseases and conditions may not have symptoms, so checkups can help diagnose health issues before they become problems. Men should pay special attention to signs and symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, excessive thirst and problems with urination.

The following are some practical steps men can take to improve their health and stay healthy:

— Quit using tobacco

— Get adequate sleep

— Increase physical activity

— Eat a healthy diet, keep nutritious food available

— Limit or avoid drinking alcohol

— Talk about mental health and tame stress

— Schedule health screenings and regular checkups

— Keep track of your readings for blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol

— Follow your health care provider’s recommendations

— Get vaccinated to stay healthy