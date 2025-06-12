Incidents/arrests for June 5-8, 2025 Published 1:56 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.

June 5, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 31/US Hwy 72, 23000 block Laura Leigh Lane, US Hwy 72/East Limestone Road, Sugar Way/AL Hwy 99, 15000 block Shaw Road, Seven Mile Post Road/new Cut Road, 18000 block Moyers Road, Wallace Lane/Elk River Mills Road, 1600 block US Hwy 72

Animal related/livestock- 23000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, 14000 block Chris Way, 26000 block Woodfield Drive, 29000 block Lakeview Drive, 23000 block Slate Road, 16000 block American Way, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, 16000 block Wales Road, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, 17000 block Harwell Road, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, 20000 block AL Hwy 99, Lucas Ferry Road/Dobbins Road

Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Zehner Road

Intoxicated driver- Upper Elkton Road/N Wales Road

Intoxicated person- George Lane

Theft- 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road, 24000 block Chadwick Drive

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 25000 block Emme Kate Lane, 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive, 100 block Elm Street

Disturbance- 16000 block American Way

Harassment- 17000 block Happy Hollow Road

Prowler- 19000 block Nuclear Plant Road

Unwanted guest- 16000 block Zehner Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72

Alarm- 13000 block Golden Hay Circle

Discharging firearms- 19000 block Turner Lane

June 6, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 16000 block American Way, 28000 block I65 S, 7000 block Snake Road, 1000 block Elm Street, 15000 block Pepper Creek Road

Animal related/livestock- 17000 block Harwell Road, 20000 block Todd Circle, 18000 block AL Hwy 99, 20000 block Elkton Road, 24000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 6000 block US Hwy 72, 28000 block Cedar Hill Road, 16000 block American Way, Dairy Road

Traffic accident- 7th Street at overpass

Intoxicated driver- AL Hwy 99/Elk River Mills, I65/mm 351

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Hardy Road, 27000 block Lands End Drive

Shooting- 17000 block Kelley Drive

Vehicle theft- 100 block Market Street

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 17000 block Coffman Road

Burglary- 16000 block Parker Road

Disturbance- 24000 block 7th Street

Unwanted guest- 22000 block Concord Road, 22000 block Concord Road

Criminal mischief- 12000 block Finger Lake Way, 12000 block Salem Field Lane

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, Etowah County

Alarm- 25000 block Elkton Road, 29000 block Montana View Drive

June 7, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 31/Nuclear Plant Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Hickory Hills Road, US Hwy 72/Glaze Road, Townsend Ford Road/Monarch Way, Nick Davis Road/Hall Road, 27000 block Barksdale Road, York Lane/Evans Road, AL Hwy 251/Copeland Road, Nick Davis Road/Hall Road, 2000 block SW Rockhouse Road, 16000 block Demi Drive

Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Cedar Hill Road, 21000 block New Garden Road

Traffic accident- 8000 block US Hwy 72, I65 mm 354

Intoxicated driver- McCormack Lane

Reckless/drag racing- 28000 block McKee Road, Pryor Road/Swancott Road

Theft- 16000 block Shaw Road

Disturbance- 14000 block Ravenel Drive, 24000 block Sycamore Lane, 20000 block Myers Road, 13000 block Hidden Valley Drive, 13000 block Buddy Drive

Prowler- 26000 block Elkins Road

Criminal mischief- 20000 block Cox Road

Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 72, 5000 block US Hwy 31

Alarm- 3000 block SW Rockhouse Road

Discharging firearms- 10000 block Paradise Shores, 20000 block Todd Circle

June 8, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 27000 block Spur Drive, 13000 block Section Line Road, 29000 block Hardiman Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, Bell Road/Zehner Road

Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Cedar Hill Road

Reckless/drag racing- Mooresville Road/Newby Road

Theft- 8000 block Upper Snake Road, 27000 block Sterling Road, 20000 block Swanner Blvd.

Disturbance- 5000 block Warren Drive

Criminal trespass- 20000 block Cox Road

Warrant- US Hwy 31/Strain Road, 500 block Elton Street

Alarm- 12000 block Whitcomb Circle, 12000 block Hatchett Road, 29000 block Thunderpaw Drive, 12000 block Hatchett Road, 11000 block Dogwood Flat Road

Discharging firearms- 21000 block Colwell Road, AL Hwy 251/Gatlin Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Brandon Bailey: second-degree receiving stolen property, drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

– Eliza Bass: second-degree possession of marijuana, drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of controlled substance

– Julia Cavazos: obstructing justice using a false identity

– Joel Cespedes: possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, second-degree domestic violence- second-degree assault, attempted murder, trafficking in stolen identities

– Colt Chambers: attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, first-degree receiving stolen property

– attempt to elude by any means, two counts possession of a pistol by a violent felon, unlawful possession with intent to distribute, drug trafficking

– Bethaney Davis: disorderly conduct

– Nickie Davis: six counts enticing child immoral purpose- boy, four counts sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, indecent exposure

– Johnathan Etter: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, abuse of a corpse, manslaughter- fentanyl, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, possession of controlled substance

– Kentavius Fuqua: six counts drug trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of child

– Morgan Gamble: public intoxication

– Russell George: obstructing justice using a false identity, possession of pistol, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, menacing- gun

– James Hennigan: SORNA violation- juvenile sex offender

– Michael McLeod: three counts possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest

– Holly Revlock: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

– Glenn Wesley: unlawful possession with intent to distribute, possession of pistol, drug trafficking

– Kimberly Bartlett: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

– Nikia Day: driving while license suspended/revoked, speeding, attempt to elude by motor vehicle

– Shamberlie Dobbins: second-degree theft

– Michael Esposito: murder- family- gun domestic violence

– Jeremius Gomez: first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

– Andre Griffin: two counts possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Jessica Harrison: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence

– Brandon Hile: third-degree burglary- residence- force

– Christopher Hill: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Natalie Jett: six counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, identity theft, three counts second-degree theft- theft- firearms

– Jason Martin: violation of domestic violence protection order

– Jaime Ajozal Sirin: driving under the influence (alcohol), improper lane usage, no drivers license, speeding

– Chance Bridges: third-degree domestic violence- harassment, violation of a domestic violence order

– Hali Bridges: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– James Burrus III: second-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs

– Marcus Elliott: second-degree possession of marijuana

– Kathy Hamilton: resisting arrest, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Cindy Hargrove: harassment- simple assault

– Stephanie Helms: two counts aggravated child abuse, chemical endangerment- serious physical injury, chemical endangerment of child

– John Jones: obstruction of governmental operations, resisting arrest

– Cordarrell Mason: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– William Ratliff: second-degree possession of marijuana

– Trayveon Fletcher: first-degree theft, attempt to elude by any means, third-degree criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, obstruction of governmental operations

– Joe Holt: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Kasey Kilpatrick: fourth-degree theft

– Jeremy Nannenga: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, possession of pistol

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.

– Athens- fourth-degree theft, bill of sale, car title, June 5, unknown value, 20000 block Wallace Lane

– Anderson- fourth-degree theft, car tag, June 5, $80, 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road

– Athens- second-degree theft, black utility trailer, June 5, $2,100, 14000 block Mooresville Road

– Tanner- third-degree retail theft, miscellaneous items, June 8, $450, 20000 block Swanner Blvd.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Tamara Gala Smith: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported no property crimes Friday-Monday.

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported no incidents Friday-Monday.