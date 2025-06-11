Retail mainstay Hendricks-Patton-Rancl celebrates 80th Athens birthday Published 4:54 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

For 80 years, the Hendricks-Patton-Rancl store in downtown Athens has remained a fixture — both real and symbolic — of the area’s enduring home-grown business climate. This week, local leaders returned the favor at a milestone celebration commemorating the store’s steadfast presence in the courthouse-square heart of the city since 1945.

Spearheaded by the Promotion and Hype Team at Athens Main Street, the occasion offered a chance to say “thank you” to a local business that’s built an enduring legacy as a stalwart contributor to Athens’ downtown economy. From the post- WWII period onward, Hendricks-Patton-Rancl has served generations of families with furniture, appliances, outdoor lawn equipment and more.

“With all the ‘new’ that is part of our Square community, it’s wonderful to highlight those faces and businesses who have been part of our community for generations,” said Athens City Council member and local downtown business owner Dana Henry. “Born right after World War II, they are literally a Baby Boomer as a business. Kudos to them for meeting the challenges of sustaining a business and adapting to the marketplace for so long.”

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks echoed the gratitude, citing the store as an exemplar of the area’s economic success.

“To have a healthy economy in Athens, we need long-term businesses like Hendricks-Patton,” said Marks. “Eighty years in business is a remarkable achievement. How many of us can remember going upstairs and making payments? There was a card on file with our name and payment info. After 80 years, Hendricks-Patton is more than a business. It’s part of our downtown fabric.”

Neighboring retailers can attest to the store’s effect on fostering a downtown environment that welcomes home-grown businesses. “It’s rare to see a locally owned business reach such an incredible milestone, and it speaks volumes about the dedication, resilience, and community support behind it,” said Cory Bennett, owner of Bennett’s Department Store. “My hat’s off to the Pattons — this is truly an amazing achievement.”

“For 80 years, Hendricks-Patton-RANCL has been a cornerstone of our downtown — serving generations of families and contributing to the strength and character of our business community,” summarized Athens Main Street executive director Tere Richardson. “We celebrate this incredible milestone with deep gratitude for their legacy and continued investment in the heart of Athens.”