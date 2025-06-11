Incidents/arrests for June 2-4, 2025 Published 11:16 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday-Thursday.

Email newsletter signup

June 2, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Bama Road, 22000 block AL Hwy 99, 15000 block Sanderson Road, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, 15000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

Animal related/livestock- Ripley Road/Buddy Drive, Hays Mill Road/Sandlin Road, 21000 block Loggins Road, Easter Ferry Road/Chapman Hollow Road

Reckless/drag racing- 28000 block AL Hwy 99

Missing person- 24000 block Poplar Drive

Theft- 3000 block Marina Drive

Disturbance- 14000 block Sloan Road

Harassment- 28000 block W. Limestone School Road

Unwanted guest- 19000 block East Limestone Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, Lucas Ferry Road/Mae Circle

Alarm- 14000 block Norfleet Drive, 25000 block AL Hwy 127, 22000 block Smith Road, 14000 block Mooresville Road

June 3, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 7000 block US Hwy 31, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, Spring Lake Drive, Spring Lake Drive, Nick Davis Road/Hall Road, 14000 block US Hwy 72, 7000 block US Hwy 72, Ripley Road/Blackburn Road

Animal related/livestock- Elizabeth Way, 25000 block Craft Road, 21000 block Shipley Hollow Road, 28000 block Copeland Road, 25000 block E. New Garden Road, 20000 block Todd Circle, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 23000 block Ben Stanford Road, 17000 block US Hwy 72, 28000 block Cedar Hill Road, 15000 block Dawson Dupree Road, 21000 block Huber Road, 13000 block Monarch Way, 27000 block Sterling Road

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Shaw Road

Theft- 16000 block American Way, 18000 block East Limestone Road, 20000 block Al Hwy 127

Vehicle theft- 17000 block Pamela Drive, 1000 block US Hwy 72

Disturbance- 26000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block Honey Way, 15000 block Oneal Road, 26000 block Cedar Hill Road

Unwanted guest- 29000 block Creekwood Road

Warrant- Calvin Private Drive, 25000 block Elkton Road, 2000 block Lindsay Lane S, Double Tree (Decatur), 15000 block Mooresville Road

Alarm- 12000 block Vanzille Lane, 25000 block Drawbaugh Road

June 4, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- SW Rockhouse Road, 20000 block New Garden Road, storm shelter Owens School, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block Yarbrough Road, Kosar CRSG, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 22000 block Sandlin Road, Harvest Road/East Limestone Road, Harvest Road/Turner Lane, 8000 block Hatchett Ridge Road

Animal related/livestock- 20000 block AL Hwy 99, I65 NB exit 361, 13000 block Ellis Lane, 21000 block Huber Road, 20000 block Todd Circle, 23000 block Slate Road, 21000 block Shipley Hollow Road, 20000 block Myers Road, 16000 block wood haven Drive, 23000 block Toone Road, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, 7000 block Vivians Road, Copeland Road/JW Bobo Road, 12000 block Juniors Drive

Fire (vehicle or structure)- 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way

Traffic accident- MM 361 I65, US Hwy 72/New Cut Road

Intoxicated driver- US Hwy 72/Ezell Road

Reckless/drag racing- 500 block Love Branch Road

Vehicle theft- 20000 block Cox Road

Recovery- 20000 block AL Hwy 127

Disturbance- 7th Street/1st Avenue

Harassment- 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road

Criminal trespass- 22000 block Piney Chapel Road

Warrant- 200 block Washington Street, 900 block E Hobbs Street

Alarm- 19000 block AL Hwy 99, 13000 block Dickens Lane, 16000 block US Hwy 72

Discharging firearms- 28000 block State Line Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– Cynthia Clark: illegal possession of illegal drugs, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Cristian Cruz-Vazquez: second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts public intoxication

– Jason Dobbs: two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– James Foster: third-degree burglary- residence- force

– Stephen Harbin: attempt to elude by any means, resisting arrest

– Robert Holland: attempt to elude by any means

– Tammy Medley: possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using a false identity

– Shane Noll: two counts chemical endangerment of child, violation of domestic violence protection order

– Gregory Ridinger: possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Rodell Burton Jr.: resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance

– Jamie Clevenger: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Dana Green: non-support- child

– Christopher Hill: third-degree domestic violence- harassment, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- gun

– Timothy Hunt II: criminal littering

– Christopher King: three counts chemical endangerment- child abuse

– Alisha Lovell: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana

– Chad Lovell: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Teyauna Phillips: three counts speeding, requirements for child passenger restraints

– Akia Siniard: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Sonya Smith: disorderly conduct

– Deontra Washington: public intoxication

– Derrick Williams: possession of controlled substance

– Russell Young: two counts first-degree receiving stolen property

– Jessica Brock: 22 counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession with intent to distribute

– Cleabron King: second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs

– Kaneisha Lane: third-degree retail theft

– Brennon Rose: two counts disorderly conduct

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday-Thursday.

– Athens: first-degree theft and third-degree burglary, -,Mikwaukee Sawzall, sander, four batteries, battery charger, skill saw, drill, drill bits, hand tools, power tools, tool box, $11,690, May 30, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

– Athens: unauthorized use of vehicle, 2017 white Kia Sorento, May 30, $16,000, 26000 block Drawbaugh Road

– Athens: fourth-degree theft, 50lbs copper wire, May 31, $300, 20000 block Cox Road

– Madison- first-degree theft, 5 LV bags, June 1, $20,000, 13000 block Hidden Valley Drive

– Athens- second-degree, Seal Mariner boat trailer, June 2, $1,800, 3000 block Marina Drive

– Athens- second-degree theft, medications, June 3, unknown value, 16000 block American Way

– Athens- first-degree theft (three counts): 1984 black El Camino, 2007 white Mercedes Benz, US currency, June 3, $25,000, 17000 block Pamela Drive

– Athens- gas drive off, gas, June 3, $60, 20000 block Hwy 127

– Athens- seocond-degree theft, US currency, June 4, $2,216.66, 20000 block Hwy 127

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– William Blake Ford: ten counts possession with intent to disseminate child pornography

– Franklin Volcy: failure to appear: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Dennis Wayne Green: unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to possess firearms

– Stephanie Gilbert Anderson: speeding, no insurance

– Shannon Ray Hunter: harassment

– Kaneisha Makaia Lane: harassment

– Christopher Dontae Shoulders: domestic violence- strangulation

– Wendy Dianne Lorance: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault

– Demarious Jamod Hamilton: third-degree criminal trespassing

– Camryn Sierra Cagle: failure to appear- two counts drivers license revoked, no insurance

– Miguel Angel Perez: failure to appear- no drivers license, no insurance

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday-Thursday.

– first-degree theft of property, US currency, June 2, $5,000, 900 block E. Hobbs Street

– first-degree theft of property; Tommy Hilfiger purse, credit/debit cards, Cuban link chain, US currency, rings, June 2, $8,080, 1000 block US Hwy 72

– first-degree theft of property, Toyota SUV, June 2, $20,000, 1100 block Garrett Drive

– first-degree theft of property, Honda Ridgeline, June 3, $20,000, 600 block S. Jefferson Street

– fourth-degree theft of property, Ring doorbell camera, June 4, $200, 1600 block Elm Street

– second-degree retail theft, Samsung camera, June 4, $799, 1000 block US Hwy 72

– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, June 5, 600 block Horton Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday-Thursday.

– harassment, June 2, 2000 block S. Lindsay Lane

– third-degree criminal trespass, June 4, 700 block 5th Avenue