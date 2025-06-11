IMA Muscle Shoals Chapter Distinguished Accounting scholarship Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

A newly endowed $25,000 scholarship has been created to support students who demonstrate excellence and engagement through Athens State’s active Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) student chapter (the Accounting Club).

IMA’s Muscle Shoals Chapter Distinguished Accounting Scholarship is made possible through the longtime service of faculty members Dr. Diann Hammon and Dr. Stacie Hughes on the IMA Muscle Shoals Chapter Board, along with valuable support from the Athens State Foundation.

The scholarship will begin awarding this fall and is open to both undergraduate and graduate accounting students who:

— Are enrolled in at least six credit hours

— Are Accounting majors or enrolled in the Master of Accountancy program

— Are members of the Athens State IMA Student Chapter (Accounting Club)

— Are in good academic standing

— Have completed at least one semester at Athens State, with a preference for having completed at least six credit hours

Students can apply through the Foundation Scholarship application.