ALL-COUNTY SOFTBALL: West Limestone’s Lilly Bethune named Overall MVP Published 12:55 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Deciding this year’s Overall MVP couldn’t have been easier for Limestone County’s softball coaches.

Lilly Bethune — no question about it.

The West Limestone senior hammered opposing pitchers all season long, batting a robust .541 with a .576 on-base percentage, 1.302 slugging percentage, 1.878 OPS, 91 RBIs, 86 hits, 82 runs, 31 home runs, 16 doubles, 16 walks and six triples. Those terrific contributions helped the Wildcats earn 44 wins and advance to the North Regional Tournament, where they fell just one victory shy of securing a state berth.

Email newsletter signup

Bethune, who recently claimed Class 4A Hitter of the Year and Super All-State honors as voted on by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, headlines this year’s superb All-County softball team — as decided by the county’s softball coaches.

The News Courier’s All-Area softball team, which is chosen myself and includes Athens, Athens Bible and Lindsay Lane, will be released later this month.

See the complete All-County softball team below.

MVP

Lilly Bethune, West Limestone

First Team

Alaina Grace King, Ardmore

Aynslee Malone, Ardmore

Payton Pennington, Ardmore

Carly Nave, Clements

Grace Bielat, East Limestone

Miami Wilcox, East Limestone

Savannah Williams, Elkmont

MJ Woodfin, Elkmont

JuliAnn Kyle, West Limestone

Katie Lyn Kyle, West Limestone

Lilee Legg, West Limestone

Haley Waggoner, West Limestone

Second Team

Makena Hall, Ardmore

Addison Mikel, Ardmore

Peyten Burks, Clements

Zailey Moran, Clements

Mahaley Lassie, East Limestone

Abby Thompson, East Limestone

Nyla Parker, Elkmont

Paige Castrejon, Tanner

Aubrey Bethune, West Limestone

Brylie Posey, West Limestone

Ella Yarbrough, West Limestone

Honorable Mention

Bailey Ridgeway, Clements

Kailey Matthews, East Limestone

Presley McMunn, East Limestone

Avery Harwell, Elkmont

Abigale LaGrone, Tanner

Abbie Wood, Tanner