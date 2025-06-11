ALL-COUNTY SOFTBALL: West Limestone’s Lilly Bethune named Overall MVP
Published 12:55 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Deciding this year’s Overall MVP couldn’t have been easier for Limestone County’s softball coaches.
Lilly Bethune — no question about it.
The West Limestone senior hammered opposing pitchers all season long, batting a robust .541 with a .576 on-base percentage, 1.302 slugging percentage, 1.878 OPS, 91 RBIs, 86 hits, 82 runs, 31 home runs, 16 doubles, 16 walks and six triples. Those terrific contributions helped the Wildcats earn 44 wins and advance to the North Regional Tournament, where they fell just one victory shy of securing a state berth.
Bethune, who recently claimed Class 4A Hitter of the Year and Super All-State honors as voted on by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, headlines this year’s superb All-County softball team — as decided by the county’s softball coaches.
The News Courier’s All-Area softball team, which is chosen myself and includes Athens, Athens Bible and Lindsay Lane, will be released later this month.
See the complete All-County softball team below.
MVP
Lilly Bethune, West Limestone
First Team
Alaina Grace King, Ardmore
Aynslee Malone, Ardmore
Payton Pennington, Ardmore
Carly Nave, Clements
Grace Bielat, East Limestone
Miami Wilcox, East Limestone
Savannah Williams, Elkmont
MJ Woodfin, Elkmont
JuliAnn Kyle, West Limestone
Katie Lyn Kyle, West Limestone
Lilee Legg, West Limestone
Haley Waggoner, West Limestone
Second Team
Makena Hall, Ardmore
Addison Mikel, Ardmore
Peyten Burks, Clements
Zailey Moran, Clements
Mahaley Lassie, East Limestone
Abby Thompson, East Limestone
Nyla Parker, Elkmont
Paige Castrejon, Tanner
Aubrey Bethune, West Limestone
Brylie Posey, West Limestone
Ella Yarbrough, West Limestone
Honorable Mention
Bailey Ridgeway, Clements
Kailey Matthews, East Limestone
Presley McMunn, East Limestone
Avery Harwell, Elkmont
Abigale LaGrone, Tanner
Abbie Wood, Tanner