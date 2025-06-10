‘Red’ recognition: Mildred’s restaurant in Ardmore goes viral online after owner surprises staffer with new car Published 7:55 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Longtime kitchen staffer Patricia 'Red' Watson gets a heartfelt congratulatory hug from Dan Holt, owner of Mildred’s restaurant in Ardmore, after Holt surprised Watson with a brand-new 2025 Nissan Rogue (painted red, of course) as thanks for her ongoing dedication and hard work at the popular country buffet. 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Moment of surprise: Patricia "Red" Watson was overwhelmed with emotion when her longtime Ardmore employer, Dan Holt of Mildred’s restaurant, surprised her with a waiting new car in the restaurant’s parking lot. 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Friends, colleagues, and well wishers lined up in Ardmore last week to congratulate longtime Mildred’s restaurant employee Patricia "Red" Watson as she checked out the brand-new car gifted to her by Dan Holt, the restaurant’s grateful owner. 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Mildred’s restaurant staffer Patricia 'Red' Watson shares an emotional moment with restaurant owner Dan Holt, who gifted the longtime staffer with a new car as thanks for more than ten years of her dedicated service as “captain” of the popular Ardmore eatery’s buffet line.

Mildred’s restaurant was already word-of-mouth popular long before it ever went viral online. But thanks to a recent feel-good story that’s caught fire across social media, the local country kitchen has a whole new legion of fans nationwide — not to mention a new internet star in Patricia “Red” Watson, the longtime captain of the Ardmore eatery’s busy buffet.

At a June 6 staff meeting, restaurant owner Dan Holt caught Patricia totally by surprise with in a moment tailor-made for internet sharing. As a show of gratitude for more than 10 years of dedicated service, he had a brand-new car waiting for her in the parking lot just outside … and he’d brought along a videography pro to capture her emotional reaction.

On Facebook, the video post of Patricia’s stunned response already has amassed more than 1,600 congratulatory comments, all while climbing close to the 1 million-view mark with more than 720,000 viral clicks.

Holt’s goodwill gesture didn’t only extend to Patricia, either: In addition to handing her the keys to a new 2025 Nissan Rogue (painted red, of course, to commemorate Patricia’s colorfully zesty “Red” nickname), Holt also gifted restaurant staff with a $10,000 bonus — to be divided by seniority — to help them enjoy their upcoming vacations. The cash bonus is meant as a heartfelt thank-you from Holt; a gesture of appreciation “for turning a humble buffet into something extraordinary,” as the restaurant said in an accompanying press release.

Commenters couldn’t help but catch on to Patricia’s infectious enthusiasm as well as Holt’s genuinely grateful spirit: Here’s a small sampling of the warm good wishes that Holt’s new-car gesture inspired across the social media platform:

This is one of the best posts I have ever seen to see an employer recognize and reward a committed and dedicated employee. Congratulations to the employee and appreciation for an awesome employer!!! — Rhonda Rolin

That is amazing, it’s so awesome to see an owner really appreciate those that help his business thrive. Thanks for showing how a company should treat their employees and for serving great food — Connie Manuel

Absolutely awesome, never forget who makes a business successful. Congratulations to Ms Red & all the employees; enjoy the new car & your bonuses — Pat Ward

Well it looks like I need to start going back to Mildred’s again!! It’s been awhile since we have had a meal there and this type of feel-good, care about your employees, genuine wholesome goodness is something that will make me think of Mildred’s before going to a chain restaurant!! — Shara Brehm Lingenfelter

I don’t even know these people. To see a business owner do something like this for their employees brings tears to my eyes. I want to go to this restaurant and give them my business. Congratulations Red and Outstanding owners!!!!!! — Vickie Wilburn