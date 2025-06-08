PREP SOFTBALL: West Limestone’s Bethune lands spot on Super 10 team
Published 8:25 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025
Lilly Bethune put together a dazzling season for West Limestone.
Some might even call it super. The Alabama Sports Writers Association sure did.
The senior standout deservingly made the cut when this year’s Super 10 team — comprised of the best 10 softball players in the state regardless of classification — and Miss Softball were announced at the ASWA’s annual banquet on Sunday.
Bethune, who recently corralled Class 4A Hitter of the Year and first-team All-State honors, compiled a .541 average with a .576 on-base percentage, 1.878 OPS, 91 RBIs, 86 hits, 82 runs, 31 home runs, 16 doubles, 16 walks and six triples.
See the complete Super 10 team below.
Ambrey Taylor, Curry (Miss Softball)
Gerritt Griggs, Central-Phenix City
Gracie Dees, Saraland
KG Favors, Orange Beach
Vic Moten, Daphne
Emily Needham, Saint James
Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville
Lilly Bethune, West Limestone
Ava Hodo, Orange Beach
Kendall Trimm, Moody