PREP SOFTBALL: West Limestone’s Bethune lands spot on Super 10 team Published 8:25 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

Lilly Bethune put together a dazzling season for West Limestone.

Some might even call it super. The Alabama Sports Writers Association sure did.

The senior standout deservingly made the cut when this year’s Super 10 team — comprised of the best 10 softball players in the state regardless of classification — and Miss Softball were announced at the ASWA’s annual banquet on Sunday.

Email newsletter signup

Bethune, who recently corralled Class 4A Hitter of the Year and first-team All-State honors, compiled a .541 average with a .576 on-base percentage, 1.878 OPS, 91 RBIs, 86 hits, 82 runs, 31 home runs, 16 doubles, 16 walks and six triples.

See the complete Super 10 team below.

Ambrey Taylor, Curry (Miss Softball)

Gerritt Griggs, Central-Phenix City

Gracie Dees, Saraland

KG Favors, Orange Beach

Vic Moten, Daphne

Emily Needham, Saint James

Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville

Lilly Bethune, West Limestone

Ava Hodo, Orange Beach

Kendall Trimm, Moody