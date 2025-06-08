County Commission gives green light for East Limestone townhome development Published 5:39 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

Plans will move forward for a proposed townhome subdivision on the western edge of Madison, after the Limestone County Commission unanimously approved a preliminary plat proposal for the 147-lot development in east Limestone County at its recent regular meeting.

The approval, which clears the way for ongoing development of the future Burgreen Meadows subdivision, came following a number of inquiries and objections from nearby residents, who cited a number of concerns relating to the project’s perceived potential to strain infrastructure, increase the student census at nearby schools, alter the character of the predominantly single-family home residential area, and burden local traffic along the two-lane Burgreen Road that services the 20-acre development site.

County engineer Marc Massey said the proposal meets all state requirements for new subdivision development, and that it received a permit from the Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority prior to the moratorium on new development that the utility instituted late last year. He also noted that the county commission does not hold statutory authority to establish zoning regulations that address land use issues in unincorporated Limestone County, and that the commission is obligated by law to facilitate development projects whose planning objectives comply with local and state law.

In other business at its regular meeting, the commission:

— Approved a preliminary plat proposal for Phase 5 of Abbey Brook, a major subdivision containing 40 lots in District 2, located on the west side of Meadows Road just north of Barksdale Road.

— Approved a preliminary plat proposal for Phase 6 of Abbey Brook, a major subdivision containing 35 lots in District 2, located on the west side of Meadows Road just north of Barksdale Road.

— Approved a cooperative agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority to receive $7,000 annually, to be used to help reduce litter and illegal trash dumping at specific sites on the Wheeler Reservoir.Approved a contract with Alabama Fiber Network for 1G of dedicated internet access for the county Emergency Management Agency property located at 1101 West Market Street in Athens.

— Approved a contract with Alabama Fiber Network for 1G of dedicated internet access for the jail property located at 101 West Elm Street in Athens.

— Applied for a grant from the Alabama Department of Youth Services covering the 2026-2028 fiscal period to assist in the operation of the Limestone County Juvenile Detention program, and authorized Katye Hanson to act on behalf of the county in matters pertaining to the grant’s submission.

— Approved banking and investment policies for Limestone County.

— Adopted a resolution designating county administrator Ellen Morell as a Certified County Administrator, reflecting her successful completion of training and certification.

— Approved the following personnel measures:

– Hire — Garrett Michael Brown as a deputy sheriff, effective June 16 pending a drug screening.

– Hire — Steven Chatham as a Solid Waste Truck Operator, effective June 9 pending a drug screening.

– Hire — Christopher Carter as a Solid Waste Truck Operator, effective June 16 pending a drug screening.

– Hire — Eddie Jeffers a Solid Waste Truck Operator, effective June 3.

– Hire — Shelby Moran as a Commission Clerk, with an effective date to be determined.

– Transfer — Robert Morse from Deputy Sergeant to Patrol Lieutenant, retroactive to April 18.

– Transfer — Justin Smith from SRO Deputy to Patrol Sergeant, retroactive to April 18.

– Transfer — Bradly Fontenot from Patrol Deputy to Patrol Sergeant, retroactive to April 18.

— Amended the “Solid Waste” portion of the county Staffing Plan to remove one part time Laborer position and to add an additional Truck Operator position, increasing from 11 to 12 the total number of Truck Operator positions.

— Approve the “Administrative” portion of the county Staffing Plan to remove on Purchasing Clerk position and to add an additional Commission Clerk position, increasing from 1 to 2 the total number of Commission Clerk positions.

— Approved moving Purchasing Technician Hannah Scrivner to the position of Communications & Media Facilitator, effective June 3.

— Approved the following merit increases:

– Hazel Corina King — Solid Waste Clerk

– Breanna Baker — Building Service Worker Tech

– Isaiah Broadway — Corrections Officer

– Montana McClendon — Corrections Officer

– Breanna Lipscomb — Corrections Officer

– Gina Allen — Corrections Officer

– Matthew Hayes Lieutenant – Jail (Operations)

– William Cowman — Corrections Officer

– Amy Hamby — Corrections Officer

– Jasmine Ramirez Chavez — Corrections Officer

– Joshua Lee Hutchinson — Equipment Operator I – D1

– Brandi Paustian — Probate Clerk II

– William Russell — Equipment Operator III – D1

– Jeffery A. Thomas — Equipment Operator II – D1

— Approved claims in the amount of $4,208,070.74 for the current operating period.

— Approved the minutes of the commission’s May 19 regular meeting.

The next public work session and meeting of the Limestone County Commission will be held Monday, June 16 at 9 a.m. at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex in Athens.