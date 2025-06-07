An Athens summer tradition: Lions Club Kiddie Carnival returns on June 12 Published 3:56 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

For decades, local families haven’t had to look all that far to find something fun for their littlest ones when summertime rolls around. Beginning June 12, the tradition will continue this year, when the Athens Lions Club kicks off a month of rides, snacks, games and general family friendly outdoor fun with its annual Kiddie Carnival event.

Located at the corner of Forrest Street and South Beaty Street, the Kiddie Carnival is an admission-free outing that raises funds for Lions Club charities through its per-ride ticket sales (and for all those smiling faces, it’s a pretty tidy bargain at only 50 cents per ride.)

Other than the July 4th weekend, when the event closes in observation of the holiday (on July 3, 4 and 5), the Kiddie Carnival will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from June 12 through July 19. Operating hours are from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. each evening, with no fewer than ten kid-friendly rides alongside a nightly slate of activities and goodies including all-ages bingo, hamburgers, corn dogs, chicken sandwiches, chicken fries, funnel cakes, soft drinks, and plain old bottled water — not to mention cotton candy, sno-cones, and more festival favorites.

The event runs on a cash-only basis (so leave your debit and credit cards holstered!), and is staffed and operated by local volunteers. All proceeds from the Kiddie Carnival benefit local Lions Club community projects to support vision programs and childhood diabetes.

“Whether it’s the classic Ferris wheel, a fun-filled carousel, or other exciting attractions, there’s something for every little adventurer,” the Athens Lions Club teases in this year’s Kiddie Carnival announcement. “All rides are carefully monitored and operated by 100 percent volunteer staff, ensuring a safe and memorable experience for all attendees.”

For more information about the Kiddie Carnival and the ongoing community programs supported by the Athens Lions Club, visit the event’s Facebook page by searching the site for “Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival.”