LOCAL SPORTS: Smith set for Hall of Fame induction Published 9:11 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Jack Smith’s basketball career was like a fine wine — it got better and better with each season he played.

From his first start as a junior at Athens until he finished his career at Troy State, Smith’s productivity increased with every passing season.

Smith comes from a family of great athletes and will join his brother Freddie Smith (class of 2008) on June 14 as a member of the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony for the 2025 class will be held at the Alabama Veterans Museum. The event will begin at 6:00 pm.

“I wasn’t awed or anything by Freddie or my other brothers because they were just my brothers,” said Smith. “But I did take inspiration from them. I was like any other kid growing up in Athens during that time. I loved playing outside. We often played basketball on the basketball courts behind Cowart Elementary School.”

Smith joined the varsity basketball team and made an instant impact for Coach Jerry Todd and the Golden Eagles. He averaged 13.0 points per game as a junior and 19.0 points per game as a senior. The 1987-88 team captured an area title and advanced to sub-state.

“Jack was just a great person who came from a great family,” said Todd, a 2012 LCSHOF inductee. “Jack was a physical player who could guard anyone. He was a really good player and a good teammate. I really enjoyed coaching Jack because he was the consummate team player and a great person. Jack had a good playing career, but the achievements he has accomplished in his life exceed anything he did on the basketball court. I am proud of Jack and glad he is being honored with induction into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame.”

Smith also ran track and played football during his senior year. He was part of the Golden Eagles football team that went 11-1 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

“I always wanted to play football, but my mother would never let me play until my senior year. Some of my brothers had suffered broken bones playing football, and she didn’t want me to get hurt, but I finally talked her into letting me play,” laughed Smith.

Following his prep career, Smith signed a basketball scholarship with Snead State Community College, where he averaged 15 points per game during his two-year stint and helped guide the Parsons to a national tournament appearance.

Smith held numerous basketball scholarship offers to four-year schools following his time at Snead State but decided to sign with Troy State, a school that was transitioning from NCAA Division II to Division I.

Coach Don Maestri’s Troy State teams were known for their high-octane style of play, oftentimes eclipsing the 100-point barrier.

“I chose Troy State because my dad wanted me close enough so he could watch me play. Plus, a couple of my Snead State teammates were going there and I loved the way Troy State played. Their style of play was similar to what we were doing at Snead State, so it was a pretty easy transition,” said Smith.

Scoring was something that Smith and Troy State did a lot of during his two years with the Trojans. A two-year starter, Smith averaged 11.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his junior season and 19.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game during his senior season. He was twice named Sports Illustrated ‘Small College Player of the Week.’

Troy State scored at least 100 points in 23 of 29 games during Smith’s senior year, but one game trumped anything the college basketball world had seen and probably will ever see again.

On January 12, 1992, Troy State hosted Devry University. By the time the final buzzer had sounded, the two teams had combined for 399 points — with Troy State winning the game 258-141. The game became the highest-scoring men’s basketball game in NCAA history regardless of classification. Many of the scoring records set in that game are considered unbreakable. For his part, Smith recorded a triple-double by scoring 29 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists.

Smith said the home crowd was instrumental in helping the Trojans eclipse the 200-point barrier.

“It seemed almost impossible to hit 200 points in a game. It was a great, great feeling. The crowd played a big part in us getting the record. Their hollering gave us the energy we needed,” said Smith.

Smith, who currently serves in the United States Army, said he was surprised when he received the letter that he was being inducted into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought I would receive this honor. I have been blessed with unwavering support from my family, friends and mentors. They are the foundation to my achievements,” said Smith.