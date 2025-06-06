Incidents/arrest for May 29-June 1, 2025 Published 5:45 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.

May 29, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/Lucas Street, 8000 block Hickory Ridge Road, Ripley Road/Blackburn Road, 26000 block Capshaw Road, Allyn Road/Westmoreland Avenue, AL Hwy 53/Cedar Hill Road, 21000 block Elkton Road, Old Hwy 20/Greenbrier Pkwy Animal related/livestock- n26000 block Thach Road, 12000 block Dowd Street, 16000 block Nuclear Plant Road, 27000 block Ranch Hill Road, 15000 block Wright Road, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive, 26000 block 3rd Street Ardmore

Intoxicated person- 24000 block Elkton Road

Theft- 28000 block AL Hwy 99, 22000 block Mooresville Road

Vehicle theft- 16000 block Ennis Road

Burglary- 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road

Disturbance- 23000 block Miller Road

Criminal mischief- 11000 block Little Coffman Road

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, Double Tree (Decatur), 21000 block Bean Road, Morgan County Jail

May 30, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Easter Ferry Road/Ft. Hampton Road, Lucas Ferry Road/US Hwy 72, 13000 block Elk River Mills Road, East Limestone Road/Nick Davis Road

Animal related/livestock- 15000 block Wright Road, Walking Trail (Elkmont), 3000 block Snake Road, 100 block Elm Street, 18000 block Circle Drive, 500 block US Hwy 72, 17000 block Lakeside Estates Road, 15000 Wright Road, 28000 block Dorning Road

Road hazard/debris- 12000 block Brownsferry Road

Assault- 700 block W Market Street

Theft- 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

Breaking end entering vehicle- 15000 block East Limestone Road

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 26000 block Birkshire Lane

Disturbance- 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road

Harassment- 2000 block SW Rockhouse Road

Criminal mischief- 27000 block Elkin Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 100 block Elm Street

Alarm- 27000 block Sleepy Hollow Road, 15000 block Hardy Road, 14000 block Mooresville Road

Littering/dumping- 23000 block Norman Lane

May 31, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 10000 block Ripley Road, 24000 block Copeland Road, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road, US Hwy 72/Blackburn Road, 23000 block Norman Lane, Seven Mile Post Road/US Hwy 72

Animal related/livestock- 27000 block Saddle Trail

Traffic accident- 15000 block East Limestone Road

Reckless/drag racing- Nick Davis Road/Mooresville Road

Theft- 20000 block Cox Road

Burglary- 25000 block Nick Davis Road, 19000 block Blackberry Way

Disturbance- 28000 block Gatlin Road, 10000 block Poplar Point Road, 6000 block Bay Village Drive, 19000 block Heron Drive

Harassment- 28000 block Red Bird Lane

Prowler- 26000 block Meadow Ridge Lane

Criminal Mischief- 13000 block Arbor Ridge

Alarm- 16000 block Raspberry Lane, 12000 block Hatchett Road, 15000 block Spring Lake Drive

Nuisance/loud music- 28000 block Countryside Circle, 27000 block AL Hwy 251, Snake Road/Seven Mile Post Road

Discharging firearms- I65 NB

June 1, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 127/Kimzy Carr Road, 16000 block Shaw Road, 11000 block US Hwy 31, 200 block US Hwy 31, 29000 block Glenrose Way

Rape/sexual offense/offender- 14000 block Baptist Camp Road

Theft- 13000 block Hidden Valley Drive, 15000 block Spring Lake Drive

Disturbance- 23000 block Fain Road, 14000 block Parker Road, 24000 block AL Hwy 127, 23000 block Miller Road

Harassment- 28000 block Cedar Hill Road

Unwanted guest- 17000 block Newby Chapel Road, 13000 block Dart Circle, 17000 block Sewell Road

PFA remove and exclude- 16000 block Wright Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, 5000 block US Hwy 31, Morgan County Jail

Alarm- 29000 block Andrea Lane, 26000 block Kyle Lane, 21000 block Easter Ferry Road

Discharging firearms- 14000 block Grubbs Road, 20000 block Reddy Way

Nuisance/loud music- Dairy Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Christine Collier: first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief

– Richard Crowe: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

– Anthony Hambrick: two counts third-degree domestic violence- second-degree criminal mischief, two counts third-degree domestic violence- menacing- strong arm, two counts second-degree domestic violence- second-degree assault

– Steven Harbin: tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– James Hill Jr.: altering firearm identification or possession of, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

– Eric Neely: attempting to elude law enforcement, attempt to elude by any means, first-degree theft

– Linda Woodby: illegal possession of prescription drugs

– Christopher Duke: domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

– Dusty Martin: possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Justice McBride: speeding

– Bobby Pylant: two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, unlawful possession with intent to distribute

– Joyce Shelton: loitering

– Mark Adams: interference with a domestic violence call, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Santonio Gardiner: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Jason Johnson: discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle, three counts attempted murder

– Kasey Kilpatrick: first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence

– Shawn Ingram: third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

– Tyler Mansel: fourth-degree theft

– Cassandra Martin: non-support- child

– Carl McCain Jr.: driving under the influence (combined), first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– Alexander Morales: driving under the influence (alcohol)

– Timothy Under wood: first-degree criminal trespass

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.

– Athens- fourth-degree theft, two flags and poles, May 29, $400, 22000 block Mooresville Road

– Toney- third-degree burglary; Dewalt laser and tripod, Hitachi circular saw, two saw blades, May 29, $950, 28000 block Jenning Chapel Road

– Ardmore- unauthorized use of vehicle, black 2017 Toyota 4-runner, May 29, $24,500, 29000 block Mims Street

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– Tony Kelley: failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence

– Josue Marcial: bond revocation, third-degree domestic violence

– Roger Glenn Dudley: failure to appear- driving while revoked

– Jarius Lamar Ervin: arrest for other agency

– Jerry Almines: public intoxication

– Angela Joy Morales: failure to appear- disorderly conduct

– James Charles Mathews: harassing communications

– Erica Shirley Douglas: fourth-degree theft of property

– Justin Khalil Bryson: attempting to elude a police officer

– Jason Anthony Michael Strutton: failure to appear- drivers license suspended, no drivers license

– Martin Jimenez Hernandez: driving under the influence

– Carlos Alberto Barrios Marroquin: third-degree domestic violence- harassment, torture/willful abuse of child under 18

– Javon Dishan Todd: obstruction of governmental operations

– Akia Dante Siniard: attempting to elude a police officer

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Friday-Monday.

– third-degree criminal mischief, trash can, May 29, $200, 700 block 5th Avenue

– third-degree criminal mischief, driver side door dent, May 30, $300, 1000 block US Hwy 72

– fourth-degree theft of property, Huffy bicycle, June 2, $200, 100 block Suffield Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday.

– domestic incident, May 29, 200 block E Sanderfer Road

– public intoxication, May 29, 500 block N. Jefferson Street

– third-degree domestic violence, May 29, 300 block Schilling Street

– harassment, May 31, 800 block S. Jefferson Street

– harassment, June 1, 1600 block US Hwy 72