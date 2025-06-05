Steelcase boosts local nonprofit aimed at outfitting Limestone County classrooms Published 9:41 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

In February, nationwide educational nonprofit Free 2 Teach announced it would extend its Huntsville-based operations in north Alabama into Limestone County. Now those efforts are getting a $30,000 local boost, thanks to a new contribution from the Steelcase Foundation.

Free 2 Teach bolsters teachers and school staff by helping equip them with supplies and classroom resources at no cost to public schools via initiatives like its free teacher store. Locally, the nonprofit extends assistance to both Athens City and Limestone County schools, encompassing more than 20 schools in Limestone County overall.

The Steelcase Foundation recently announced it would contribute $30,000 to support Free 2 Teach services in Limestone County. The funding will bolster the organization’s fresh expansion into the area, which was accompanied by making its no-cost educational supply store available to local teachers and staff.

“The Steelcase Foundation proudly supports Free 2 Teach and its work in Limestone County, Alabama,” said Trudy Ngo-Brown, a program officer for the Steelcase Foundation. “By expanding access to free classroom resources, Free 2 Teach helps educators build on their creativity and expertise to create meaningful, engaging learning experiences for their students without using their hard-earned salaries to do so.”

Regionally, Free 2 Teach offers cost-free resources to public school educators in both Madison and Limestone counties, reaching more than 6,000 teachers and staff and more than 75,000 north Alabama students. Throughout its 14-year history, the organization has donated $13.9 million in supplies via its free teacher store.

Since announcing its Limestone County expansion in February, Free 2 Teach has invested $89,349.25 in supplies and resources locally, “with the goal of empowering teachers in their work to ensure every child has access to an equitable and excellent education,” the nonprofit said in an accompanying statement.

“This is more than enriching, this is above and beyond,” said Blue Spring Elementary kindergarten teacher Julie Mitchell of the Steelcase Foundation’s contribution. “I have already been [to the Free 2 Teach store] three times, and the kids are always so excited to see what I bring back. They wrote thank you letters this time! There are so many supplies here that I’ve never seen before in my 28 years of teaching.”

A maker of premium office furniture prized globally by high-productivity professionals across an array of business sectors, Steelcase has operated in Athens for more than 45 years. The Steelcase Foundation was established in 1951 to invest in the communities where the company has a manufacturing presence, including Kent County, Michigan and Limestone County, Alabama.

“The Steelcase Foundation has been an incredible partner as we embark on this growth as an organization to impact and invest in Limestone County,” said Free 2 Teach CEO Alison Kling in the organization’s announcement. “They believe in creating the conditions where people across the communities they serve can learn and thrive. This aligns so beautifully with our vision to ensure classrooms and teachers are supported in their work to create vibrant, joyful experiences for students.”

To learn more about Free 2 Teach and its mission to equip and empower teachers, visit the nonprofit online at free2teach.org.