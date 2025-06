PREP SOCCER: Tanner’s Cortes earns Super All-State honors; other local standouts recognized Published 3:44 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

(Regina Smith)

Tanner’s Randy Cortes secured first-team Super All-State honors when the Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its All-State teams earlier this spring.

The senior standout, who netted 30 goals and 23 assists for the Rattlers this past season en route to becoming the AHSAA’s all-time leading goal scorer (183), spearheaded a talented group of deserving local athletes also recognized by the AHSSCA.

Varsity Boys

Email newsletter signup

Super All-State

First Team

Randy Cortes, F, Tanner

First Team

Class 1A-3A

Randy Cortes, F, Tanner

Irvin Gonzalez Diaz, M, Tanner

Rey Leon, D, Tanner

Second Team

Class 1A-3A

Cade Dorning, F, Tanner

Osbaldo Vallarta, D, Tanner

Matthew Fletcher, K, Tanner

Honorable Mention Super All-State

Forwards

Cade Dorning, Tanner

Midfielders

Irvin Gonzalez Diaz, Tanner

Defenders

Rey Leon, Tanner

Osbaldo Vallarta, Tanner

Keepers

Matthew Fletcher, Tanner

Varsity Girls

First Team

Class 1A-3A

Jessica Gonzalez, F, Clements

Erica Gonzalez, D, Clements

Second Team

Class 5A

Sarah Blackburn, MF, East Limestone

Class 4A

Audrey Taylor, F, West Limestone

Addie Callahan, MF, West Limestone

Class 1A-3A

Emily Felipe, MF, Clements

Honorable Mention Super All-State

Forwards

Jessica Gonzalez, Clements

Midfielders

Aubree Barnett, East Limestone

Sierra James, East Limestone

Defenders

Melany Morales, Clements

Maddie May, East Limestone

Sucley Vincent, West Limestone

Keepers

Michela Sands, Clements

Taylor Rouse, West Limestone