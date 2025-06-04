Two local students gear up for a different kind of summer camp Published 4:21 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

A pair of Limestone County high school students is getting an immersive lesson this summer on how the entertainment and hospitality industries work from deep behind the scenes.

Athens High School student Wyatt Brumfield and West Limestone High School student Vanessa Atchley each is taking part locally in a summer “Experience Camp” coordinated through educational nonprofit Reach and Teach. As the organization explains, the goal is to provide student participants “with real-world skills through hands-on experiences in marketing, media, event planning, hospitality, tourism, and entertainment production.”

Known officially as the RNT+ Experience Camp, the endeavor “brings together a select group of high-achieving students from across the state for an immersive, multi-day experience designed to expand their professional skill sets, build leadership abilities, and offer one-of-a-kind career exploration opportunities,” according to Reach and Teach.

The camp is a partnership between Reach and Teach, The Orion Amphitheater, and the Huntsville Music Office. The student selection process to take part in it is competitive, fielding applicants from high schools all across Alabama.

“During the camp, students will participate in advanced workshops, work alongside industry professionals, tour popular tourism locations in Huntsville, and collaborate on creative projects such as the Kansas, .38 Special, and Jefferson Starship concert at The Orion Amphitheater on June 14,” the organization explains.

“They’ll gain insider knowledge into fields like concert production, broadcasting, public relations, hospitality, and entrepreneurship — all while building connections with mentors and peers who share a passion for innovation and the entertainment industry.”

Visit the program’s website at reachandteach.rocks/camp for more information about the RNT+ Experience.