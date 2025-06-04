The Miracle Worker returns to historic Ivy Green for 2025 season Published 5:04 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The beloved outdoor drama The Miracle Worker will return to the historic grounds of Ivy Green, the birthplace of Helen Keller, for its 2025 summer season. The play, which dramatizes the inspirational story of Helen Keller and her teacher Anne Sullivan, will run on Friday and Saturday evenings from June 6 to June 28 and July 11 to July 19 beginning at 8 p.m.

Set against the backdrop of the very home where Helen Keller was born and raised, this powerful production brings to life the trials, triumphs and transformation that changed the course of history. Visitors from around the world come to Tuscumbia each year to experience the story in the setting where it all began.

The Miracle Worker at Ivy Green recalls the childhood of deaf-blind Helen Keller, who suddenly lost her sight and hearing at the age of 19 months, and the extraordinary teacher, Annie Sullivan, who taught her to communicate with the world. The play carries the audience into the daily disappointments and then the miraculous breakthrough of the young Helen at the guidance of her teacher, with authentic costumes, an open-air stage and professional acting from a talented cast of local and regional actors. The production runs Friday and Saturday evenings beginning June 6 through June 28 and July 11 through July 19 at the birthplace of Helen Keller located at 300 North Commons Street West in Tuscumbia.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and play begins at 8 p.m. Patrons are welcome to walk the grounds prior to curtain. Admission is $20/reserved seating and $15/general admission. Groups of 20 or more receive a $2 discount per ticket. Special seating is available upon request for persons with special needs with a two-week notice. General admission tickets may be purchased online at themiracleworker.info/tickets. For reserved seating and group discounts, call 256-383-4066.

For more information, visit themiracleworker.info/ or call 256-383-4066.

William Gibson was an American playwright and novelist who lived November 13, 1914 – November 25, 2008. He won the Tony Award for Best Play for The Miracle Worker in 1959, which he later adapted for the film version in 1962. Both the play and the film adaptation featured Patty Duke as Helen Keller and Anne Bancroft as Annie Sullivan. Produced by the Helen Keller Birthplace Foundation, Inc, The Miracle Worker at Ivy Green is in its 64th annual production and is the Official Outdoor Drama for the State of Alabama.

About Ivy Green

Built in 1820, Ivy Green is the birthplace and childhood home of Helen Keller. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is open year-round for tours, offering a glimpse into the life and legacy of one of the world’s most inspiring figures.