LOCAL SPORTS: Langford set for Hall of Fame induction Published 11:12 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

1 of 1

Reshard Langford capped a brilliant career as a four-sport standout at Tanner with a bang.

Literally.

The Rattlers trailed Sparkman heading to the bottom of the seventh inning in Langford’s final time to wear a Tanner uniform.

Email newsletter signup

He stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs, and unfazed by the situation, crushed a walk-off grand slam.

The 2025 Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame inductee went on to have an outstanding career as a defensive back with Vanderbilt University and play for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League.

His baseball heroics aside, Langford also earned All-Region honors in basketball and placed in four track events during his prep career.

But it was the football field where he left a lasting impression.

“We had a few down years in football,” said Langford. “But when Coach (Laron) White arrived, everything changed. Coach White brought order and credibility to the team. He was a young coach and related well to us. He had played at a smaller high school (Courtland) himself. Plus, he had played at the University of Alabama. Coach White inspired us as young men and helped bring back glory to the Tanner High School football program.”

Langford was a three-year starter in football, earning All-Region and Class 2A All-State first-team honors as a running back and defensive back for the Rattlers. As a junior, he rushed for 1.351 yards and 15 touchdowns. His senior year saw Langford run for 1,459 yards and score 15 touchdowns.

White said that Langford was the ultra-competitor.

“I was blessed to coach a young man like Reshard,” said White. “He was a very likable and hard-working kid. He was the bellcow and leader of our football team. Reshard was a great player on both sides of the football. He helped lay the foundation for our football program. I am very proud of him for what he has accomplished since he left Tanner High School.”

Colleges were lined up to offer a football scholarship to Langford. Ultimately, his choices came down to the University of Southern Mississippi and Vanderbilt.

“Southern Miss was offering me as a running back, while Vanderbilt told me I could decide which side of the ball I wanted to play on. So I bet on myself and chose Vanderbilt. I had this crazy belief that I could help change the trajectory of the program,” said Langford.

The speedy Langford decided to play on the defensive side of the ball for the Commodores, and after redshirting his freshman season, Langford did his part during the next four years to help turn the program around. He recorded 247 career tackles and intercepted 11 passes as the Commodores’ starting safety. He was named to the SEC All-Freshmen Team following the 2005 season.

“While we didn’t win as much as I had hoped for while I was at Vanderbilt, there were some highlights. We defeated Tennessee in Knoxville my freshman season. My senior season was the best year during my time at Vanderbilt. I was named team captain in 2008 and we had the first winning season (7-6) at Vanderbilt in 26 years. We capped the year off by defeating Boston College in the Music City Bowl. We also hosted GameDay that season when we beat Auburn in Nashville,” said Langford.

Rated as one of the Top 15 safeties in the 2009 NFL Draft, Langford went undrafted but signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent. He remained on the team’s practice squad until he was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in the latter part of the 2009 season and was added to the Chief’s 53-man active roster.

“I figured that with the success I had on the field in college, I would get drafted. Honestly, it was a blow to my ego. I was frustrated but I had to buckle up and learn what it took to play at that level. Fortunately, the Chiefs gave me an opportunity,” said Langford. He appeared in 17 games with the Chiefs during the next two seasons as a safety and special teams player. He notched 17 career tackles with the Chiefs while starting two games at strong safety. Langford spent the 2012 season with the Detroit Lions but didn’t see any action due to a calf injury suffered during the preseason.

Langford briefly signed on with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL in 2013 but decided to make a career change and move into the strength and conditioning field. In 2016, he served as an intern for strength and conditioning for the Minnesota Vikings before being named full-time assistant strength and conditioning coach for the team. He later served as the strength and conditioning coach for the United States Tennis Association (USTA). He currently serves as the assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Chicago Bears.

Langford said he is grateful to be a member of this year’s LCSHOF class.

“I have been blessed to have so many people in my life that has made this honor possible. My high school teammates and I had no idea on how to get to college, but Coach White made it possible,” said Langford.