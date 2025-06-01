LOCAL SPORTS: Crutcher set for Hall of Fame induction Published 2:18 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

Life can sometimes be a tough teacher by giving the test first and the lessons later.

A young Michael Crutcher experienced this as a fourth-grade student at Piney Chapel Elementary School.

His favorite times in school were lunch and physical education. Crutcher’s fourth-grade teacher Doris Walker provided a reality check for the youngster, who later became a standout basketball player at Elkmont High School.

“I wasn’t serious about making good grades in elementary school,” admitted Crutcher. “Ms. Walker stressed learning and was firm with me. She convinced me that school was more than the lunchroom and playground activities. She challenged and encouraged me in the classroom.

“By the time the lightbulb came on for me in the classroom, Ms. Walker had another message for me. She told me ‘Michael, I know you could do the work, but you are going to have to do it again for me next year,’ which meant I was going to repeat fourth grade. Ms. Walker and Mr. (Harold) Nash, who was the principal at Piney, were instrumental in taking a very immature kid and giving me a reality check on what my priorities should be. I was never lazy again in the classroom.”

Crutcher took his lessons learned at Piney Chapel to Elkmont, where he became a three-year starter for Keith Schrimsher and the Red Devils basketball team. Crutcher was named second-team All-State his junior year and was an honorable-mention all-state selection his senior year. The 6-3 forward scored more than 1,800 career points for Elkmont and averaged 25.4 points per game during his final year with the Red Devils. His top-scoring game was a 38-point effort against Clements.

“We were pretty good when I played at Elkmont. I think we had a winning record (42-41) when I played, but we didn’t win any championships. However, our fans were great and I enjoyed playing for Coach Schrimsher. He taught me to play tough and be a dog on the court. Coach Schrimsher instilled in me to not finish second to anybody. The things that I learned from Coach Schrimsher probably allowed me to play above my skill set. But he was more than my basketball coach. He was a great mentor to me. He talked to me a lot about life and he is the one who took me to my first college visit,” said the 2025 Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

Schrimsher, a 2018 LCSHOF inductee, says it was an honor to coach Crutcher.

“There is an old saying that when your best player is one of the hardest-working players on the team, you are going to be pretty good. I can’t say one negative thing about Michael. He was all business on the court. I had to play him with his back to the basket, but when we could get him the ball, he was going to score. Michael was a real good kid who came from a great family. His mother did a great job raising him. I am so happy and proud that Michael is receiving this honor. He is very deserving,” said Schrimsher.

His high school career complete, Crutcher signed with Walker Community College in Jasper and play for another LCSHOF member in Glen Clem (class of 2004). Crutcher averaged 12.7 points per game as a small forward during his two-year stint at Walker.

“Playing for Coach Clem at Walker was an experience at a whole other level. It was like almost playing at Duke where your head coach was a legend and the home games were packed with the crowd right on top of you. It was just a crazy atmosphere. Our practices were hard but very organized. We won a lot of games during my two years at Walker. I enjoyed my time there,” said Crutcher.

Crutcher’s final stop in his basketball career was at Samford University as he signed with Coach John Brady and the Bulldogs.

“I had some other offers, but I liked Samford’s system. Plus, Birmingham was close enough for my family to come see me play. I was a momma’s boy,” laughed Crutcher. “I was the sixth or seventh man during my junior year at Samford. My senior year, I had an abdominal injury and didn’t get much playing time.”

Crutcher says it is a big deal to be inducted into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame.

“When I got the letter that I was being inducted, I was like ‘Wow, this is a great honor.’ When I tell my children about my basketball career, they don’t believe me. This honor kind of validates that I had a pretty good career. I had a wonderful support group when I was at Elkmont, especially the Boyd family. Matt Boyd was one of my high school teammates and is one of my best friends. When I would spend the night with the family, Matt would sleep on the floor and let me sleep in his bed. His parents, Freddie and Patricia, were great to me. They even took me to my first day of college at Walker. They were like my second family and they made a lot of sacrifices for me. I will be forever thankful to the Boyd family,” said Crutcher.