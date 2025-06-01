Limestone County sends 53 students to Alabama Boys & Girls State Published 4:18 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

Earlier this month, the American Legion Post 49 in Athens hosted a pizza party and orientation for area high school students (and their parents) who’ve been selected to take part in Boys State and Girls State, the annual summertime civic program that offers educational insights into the American political process.

A nationwide program sponsored by the American Legion, Alabama’s yearly iteration of Boys State has been welcoming high school students since its statewide inception in 1937. At 42 members strong, this year’s Limestone County Boys State delegation represents the county’s largest cohort ever, according to American Legion Post 49 Boys State Committee Chairman Bob Borden.

“We are proud of these boys, who we refer to as ‘delegates,’ and of their achievements thus far that have led to their selection to participate in Boys State,” said Borden. “…The week they spend in Tuscaloosa will be challenging, educational, and fun as they learn more about the political organization of our society and prepare for roles as leaders in their communities.”

Also held on the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa, Girls State program is a program of the Auxiliary of the American Legion’s Department of Alabama, and also of the Post 49 Auxiliary. Local optometrist Dr. Leanne Whitaker, the president of the Post 49 Auxiliary, said eleven Limestone County Girls will attend the program this year.

“Our auxiliary believes these young ladies are among Limestone County’s best,” said Whitaker, while also noting that the local Girls State contingent represents a sizable local class. “They will have a week to further improve themselves personally and as future community leaders.”

Athens Mayor and Vietnam veteran Ronnie Marks served as the party’s featured speaker, engaging students on their expected roles as future leaders while challenging them to think bigger than themselves. “If you can’t serve, you can’t lead,” he explained, adding that “you can’t just show up for work — you’ve got to talk to people and understand the needs and the values of the people you work with.”

American Legion Post 49 Public Information Officer Rod Huffman contributed information and photographs for this article.