Limestone County sends 53 students to Alabama Boys & Girls State
Published 4:18 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025
2025 Boys State Delegates — Row 1 (left to right): Connor Johnstone, Athens High School; Kyland McDonald, Ayden Standford, Jackson Chalmers — all of West Limestone High School. Row 2 — (left to right): John Wilburn, Ardmore High School; Max Thomas, Elkmont High School; Noah Stafford, Brady Sirton, Noah Breland — all of Ardmore High School; Brady Bennett, Joel Harbin, both of West Limestone High School; Jackson Britnell, Athens Bible School; Ryan Nix, Athens Renaissance School; Briggs Brown, East Limestone High School; Wesley Dean, West Limestone High School. Row 3 — (left to right): Zechariah Shell, Taylor Gooch — both of Elkmont High School; Jacob Plitsch, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy; Tanner Cannon, Jack Deemer, Benjamin Hutton — all of Athens High School; Jason Novalis, Tanner High School; Isidro Mendez, Tanner High School; Drew Stephens, Ardmore High School; Skylar Adams, West Limestone High School; Brodie Coker, Brantly Stinson — both of East Limestone High School.
Row 4 —(left to right): Andrew Staggs, Elkmont High School; Isaac Britnell, Athens Renaissance School; Benny Seibert, Athens High School; Will Seabolt, Ardmore High School; Caleb Click, Davis Wiolliams — both of East Limestone High School; Matthew Fletcher, Tanner High School; Reece Boyett, Kendall Gill, Brayden Mooney — all of Athens High School; J. T. Winter, Reagan Hathcote — both of West Limestone High School. Not Pictured: Sam Coggin, Clements High School; John Deemer, Athens High School; Wesley Dean, West Limestone High School; Blake Talbot, Ardmore High School.
Boys State Leaders and Briefers — (left to right): Camden Kent, Commander of Post 49; Yancey Mitchell, Boys State Dean of Counselors; Mayor of Athens Ronnie Marks; Landon Bruski, 2003 Boys State Lt. Governor; and Bob Borden, Post 49 Boys State Committee Chair.
2025 Girls State Delegates — (1st Row, left to right): Anna Page Hammons, Clements High School; Kinly Smith, West Limestone High School; Allie Lovell, Athens Bible School; Marisa Gonzales, Ardmore High School; Addison Norwood, Elkmont High School.
2nd Row — (left to right): Make Dillard, Tanner High School; Katherine Kiel, Athens High School; Josie Starnes, East Limestone High School; Kaleigh Langford, Athens High School; Sophia Steadman, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy; Sarah Nix, Athens Renaissance School.
Girls State Leaders and Briefers — Seated (left to right): Katie Chambless, Athens Renaissance School; Annie Lovvorn, Athens High School; and Meridith Whitaker, University of Alabama.
Standing — (left to right): Dr. Leanne Whitaker, President of then Post 49 Auxillary; Barbara Crafton, committee member; Ann Kent, Treasurer.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks tells 2025 Boys State and Girls State delegates from Limestone County: "If you can’t serve, you can’t lead."
Earlier this month, the American Legion Post 49 in Athens hosted a pizza party and orientation for area high school students (and their parents) who’ve been selected to take part in Boys State and Girls State, the annual summertime civic program that offers educational insights into the American political process.
A nationwide program sponsored by the American Legion, Alabama’s yearly iteration of Boys State has been welcoming high school students since its statewide inception in 1937. At 42 members strong, this year’s Limestone County Boys State delegation represents the county’s largest cohort ever, according to American Legion Post 49 Boys State Committee Chairman Bob Borden.
“We are proud of these boys, who we refer to as ‘delegates,’ and of their achievements thus far that have led to their selection to participate in Boys State,” said Borden. “…The week they spend in Tuscaloosa will be challenging, educational, and fun as they learn more about the political organization of our society and prepare for roles as leaders in their communities.”
Also held on the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa, Girls State program is a program of the Auxiliary of the American Legion’s Department of Alabama, and also of the Post 49 Auxiliary. Local optometrist Dr. Leanne Whitaker, the president of the Post 49 Auxiliary, said eleven Limestone County Girls will attend the program this year.
“Our auxiliary believes these young ladies are among Limestone County’s best,” said Whitaker, while also noting that the local Girls State contingent represents a sizable local class. “They will have a week to further improve themselves personally and as future community leaders.”
Athens Mayor and Vietnam veteran Ronnie Marks served as the party’s featured speaker, engaging students on their expected roles as future leaders while challenging them to think bigger than themselves. “If you can’t serve, you can’t lead,” he explained, adding that “you can’t just show up for work — you’ve got to talk to people and understand the needs and the values of the people you work with.”
American Legion Post 49 Public Information Officer Rod Huffman contributed information and photographs for this article.