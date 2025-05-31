Limestone County Schools breaks ground on $12M expansion to Career Tech Center Published 3:26 pm Saturday, May 31, 2025

1 of 1

Growing demand for vocational high school training that directs young people toward success will soon be met by a new expansion project at the Limestone County Career Technical Center.

Part of the Limestone County School system, the center this week broke ground on a new expansion to its campus in Athens; one that, when completed, will feature additional classroom space and other accommodations.

The project, which is expected to take between one and-a-half to two years to complete, will add 11 new classrooms alongside new office space, an expanded auditorium and meeting room, a new front entrance, and additional restrooms.

At $12 million, the school system described the expansion as a “significant development” that addresses a consistent increase in interest in the Center’s hands-on vocational training curriculum.

“Our board is very proactive and wants to continue to improve things in Limestone County,” said county schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse in an announcement. “One way we’re doing that is by adding on here at Career Tech so that we can accommodate more students in the future.”

During the past decade, participation in the center’s programs has more than doubled. “In the fall of 2013,” said the school system, “the Career Technical Center saw a record enrollment of 545 students. The demand has been steadily growing since, and this fall is expected to hit 1,200.”

The expanded space will afford more students an opportunity to take part in Career Tech programs, while also freeing the school system to consider expanding the school’s curricular offerings. Shearouse said the school board is considering the possible addition of new programs such as aviation, having already approved the addition of a new health science teacher.