ALL-STATE BASEBALL: Athens Bible’s Murrell headlines local contingent with 1st-team honors Published 5:00 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

1 of 1

Several local standouts recognized by ASWA

Athens Bible’s Luke Murrell earned first-team honors following the release of this year’s All-State baseball team on Saturday.

Murrell, who also received a first-team nod last year, was joined on the honorary squad by Athens’ Hudson Marks and Elkmont’s Corder Hobbs, both of whom secured second-team accolades. Athens’ Ashton Dickey and Athens Bible’s Ethan Barnes, meanwhile, were honorable mentions.

The All-State baseball team is decided by the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s prep committee, which chooses from a list of athletes spanning seven classifications across the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The Alabama Independent School Association is also part of the annual selection process.

See below for capsules on local players spotlighted by the ASWA as well as the full All-State baseball team.

Name: Luke Murrell

School: Athens Bible

Class: 1A

All-State Status: First-Team Infielder

Highlights: Compiled a .565 average with a .610 on-base percentage, 1.528 OPS, 48 hits, 35 runs, 28 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, 15 doubles, 10 walks and six triples.

Name: Ashton Dickey

School: Athens

Class: 6A

All-State Status: Honorable Mention Outfielder

Highlights: Compiled a .350 average with a .418 on-base percentage, .893 OPS, 28 hits, 15 runs, 13 RBIs, nine walks, eight stolen bases, four doubles and three triples.

Name: Ethan Barnes

School: Athens Bible

Class: 1A

All-State Status: Honorable Mention Utility

Highlights: Compiled a .416 average with a .511 on-base percentage, 1.030 OPS, 32 hits, 26 runs, 26 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and six doubles.

Name: Hudson Marks

School: Athens

Class: 6A

All-State Status: Second-Team Utility

Highlights: Compiled a .360 average with a .453 on-base percentage, .958 OPS, 32 hits, 19 runs, 17 RBIs, 11 doubles, 11 walks and five stolen bases. Compiled a 2.80 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched. Held opponents to a .261 batting average against.

Name: Corder Hobbs

School: Elkmont

Class: 3A

All-State Status: Second-Team Designated Hitter

Highlights: Compiled a .421 average with a .602 on-base percentage, 1.444 OPS, 32 hits, 29 RBIs, 29 walks, 11 doubles and seven home runs.

CLASS 7A

Player of the year

Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville

Pitcher of the year

Tanner Hermesch, Bob Jones

Hitter of the year

Rock Gearhart, Fairhope

Coach of the year

Nick Richardson, Tuscaloosa Co.

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Brady Cavanaugh, Enterprise, Jr.

P: Christian Helmers, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

P: Tanner Hermesch, Bob Jones, Sr.

P: Brady Richardson, Enterprise, Sr.

C: Mikey Vanderheyden, Enterprise, Sr.

IF: Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

IF: Kole Nicholson, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr.

IF: Walker Turner, Enterprise, Jr.

IF: Wyatt Williams, Thompson, Jr.

OF: Will Adams, Hoover, Jr.

OF: Rock Gearhart, Fairhope, Sr.

OF: Cross Tonsmeire, Vestavia Hills, Jr.

UT: Ma’Kale Holden, Thompson, Sr.

UT: Zack Johnson, Bob Jones, Sr.

DH: Will Langston, Vestavia Hills, Sr.

DH: Jaxson Wood, Hoover, Jr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Jackson Lyles, Robertsdale, Sr.

P: Brooks Mellown, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr.

P: Hudson Mitchell, Hewitt-Trussville, Fr.

P: Will Whatley, Auburn, Sr.

C: Perrin Gomez, Dothan, Jr.

IF: Sam Brown, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

IF: Charlie Cassingham, Grissom, Sr.

IF: Steven Cavaco, Huntsville, Sr.

IF: Gavin Smith, Vestavia Hills, Jr.

OF: Dillon Adkins, Bob Jones, Sr.

OF: Anderson Harris, Thompson, Sr.

OF: Gavin Maund, Enterprise, Sr.

UT: Joshua Burrell, Grissom, Sr.

UT: Miles Drew Johnson, Fairhope, Sr.

DH: Cooper Huffman, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

DH: Angelo Santiago, Auburn, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Cam Norton, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

P: Will Sparks, Fairhope, Sr.

C: Drew Ollis, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

C: Hudson Smith, James Clemens, So.

IF: Cam Martin, Bob Jones, Sr.

OF: Trey Harville, Austin, Fr.

OF: William Tonsmeire, Vestavia Hills, Sr.

UT: Emory Yohn, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

DH: Jashaun Moten, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr.

CLASS 6A

Player of the year

Aiden Hughes, Chelsea

Pitcher of the year

Jace Meadows, Hartselle

Hitter of the year

Caiden Combs, Gardendale

Coach of the year

Brad Phillips, Hartselle

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Aiden Hughes, Chelsea, Sr.

P: Cooper Loftin, Cullman, Sr.

P: Jace Meadows, Hartselle, Sr.

P: Jack Ross, Homewood, Sr.

C: Hudson Gilman, Oxford, Sr.

IF: Sam Arnold, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

IF: Andrew Beaverson, Hazel Green, Jr.

IF: Caiden Combs, Gardendale, Sr.

IF: Easton Nelms, Hartselle, Sr.

OF: Trey Greenwell, Decatur, Sr.

OF: Santae McWilliams, Saraland, Sr.

OF: Nick Richardson, Oxford, Sr.

UT: Asher Doepel, Hartselle, Jr.

UT: Andrew Oelke, Buckhorn, Sr.

DH: Cruise Baker, Hartselle, Jr.

DH: Caleb Barnett, Mountain Brook, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Evan Malone, Northridge, Jr.

P: Cade Mason, Saraland, So.

P: Bryant Diddell, Mountain Brook, Jr.

P: Connor Stiles, Hartselle, Jr.

C: Price Stephens, Gulf Shores, Jr.

IF: Braden Abernathy, Buckhorn, Sr.

IF: Will Dobbins, Homewood, Sr.

IF: Ty Marsh, Hartselle, Sr.

IF: Jacob O’Bryan, Gulf Shores, Jr.

OF: Jaden Charles, Hazel Green, Sr.

OF: Cole Miles, Hartselle, Jr.

OF: Lakelon Ray, Spanish Fort, Sr.

UT: Newton Gardner, Spanish Fort, Sr.

UT: Hudson Marks, Athens, Jr.

DH: Colton Armstrong, Russell Co., Sr.

DH: Paul Barnett, Mountain Brook, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Mitchell Adams, McGill-Toolen, Jr.

P: Corbin Driskell, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.

C: Peyton Moss, Pell City, Sr.

C: Harris Penley, Decatur, Jr.

IF: Reid Maniscalco, Oxford, Sr.

IF: Thomas Woolf, Northridge, Sr.

OF: Jackson Stallworth, Stanhope Elmore, Sr.

OF: Ashton Dickey, Athens, Sr.

UT: Marcus Lawler, Oxford, Jr.

UT: Paxton Stallings, Chelsea, Sr.

DH: Jake Franklin, Rehobeth, Sr.

DH: Jarret Scott, Helena, Sr.

CLASS 5A

Player of the year

Eric Hines, American Christian

Pitcher of the year

Jack Doyle, Madison Academy

Hitter of the year

Eric Hines, American Christian

Coach of the year

Owen Davis, Elberta

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Jack Doyle, Madison Academy, Sr.

P: Brady Harrison, Elberta, Sr.

P: Tyler Pierce, Boaz, Sr.

P: Seth Turner, Marbury, Sr.

C: John Stowers, St. Paul’s, Jr.

IF: Tee Foster, Madison Academy, Sr.

IF: Bennett Green, Northside, 27

IF: Edward Mcleod, St. Paul’s, Sr.

IF: Bryce Rivers, Mobile Christian, Jr.

OF: Eric Hines, American Christian, Sr.

OF: Evan Lightsey, American Christian, Sr.

OF: Conner Nelson, Leeds, Sr.

UT: Shea Darnell, Elmore Co., Sr.

UT: Parker Frost, Lawrence Co., Sr.

DH: Myles Johnson, Madison Academy, Sr.

DH: Brooks McDonald, St. Paul’s, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Riley Hall, Faith-Mobile, Sr.

P: Ivan Hand, Briarwood, Fr.

P: Bradley Irish, St. Paul’s, Sr.

P: Carter Samueslon, Springville, Sr.

C: Trent Wilson, Scottsboro, Sr.

IF: Sage Bennett, Boaz, So.

IF: Jace Dean, Headland, Fr.

IF: Cade Durrett, American Christian, Sr.

IF: Chase Vaznaian, Charles Henderson, Jr.

OF: Brayden Entrekin, Russellville, Fr.

OF: Adan Ramey, Elberta, Sr.

OF: Fisher Roberts, Northside, Sr.

UT: Ty Bedell, Leeds, Sr.

UT: Jacob Driver, Marbury, Sr.

DH: Hunter Elmore, American Christian, Fr.

DH: Koen Sampley, Marbury, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Riley Cravey, Andalusia, Jr.

P: Sam Hill, Corner, Sr.

C: Jackson Allred, Elberta, Sr.

C: Caden Norwood, Lawrence Co., Sr.

IF: Kaden Baxter, Carroll-Ozark, Jr.

IF: Austin Davis, Elmore Co., Sr.

OF: Damien Gatson, Mobile Christian, Sr.

OF: Zechariah Lemon, Jacksonville, Sr.

UT: Ty Waters, UMS-Wright, Jr.

CLASS 4A

Player of the year

Garrett Reid, Deshler

Pitcher of the year

Macain McMillan, Bibb Co.

Hitter of the year

Damon DeVine, Etowah

Coach of the year

Justin Cantrell, Deshler

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Brody Black, Oak Grove, Sr.

P: Macain McMillan, Bibb Co., Sr.

P: Garrett Reid, Deshler, Jr.

P: Price Thornton, Deshler, Jr.

C: Jacob Alexander, Deshler, Sr.

IF: Matt Ashberry, Straughn, Jr.

IF: Fleming Hall, Trinity, Sr.

IF: Wiley Hicks, Oak Grove, Jr.

IF: Jameson Scissum, Etowah, Sr.

OF: Cash Harrell, Opp, Jr.

OF: Ty Morris, Houston Academy, So.

OF: Hayden Pope, New Brockton, Sr.

UT: Damon DeVine, Etowah, Sr.

UT: Memphis Scott, Madison Co., Sr.

DH: Cole Dean, Bayside Academy, Sr.

DH: Brue Milner, Tallassee, So.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Bray Goode, Alexandria, Sr.

P: Ethan McMillan, Bibb Co., Jr.

P: Porter Nelson, Opp, So.

P: Dylan Rainey, Westbrook Christian, Sr.

C: Cooper McNutt, Haleyville, Sr.

IF: Jace Duckett, Madison Co., So.

IF: Bodie Giddiens, Bibb Co., Sr.

IF: Mason Holloway, Hamilton, So.

IF: Carson Tittle, Cherokee Co., Sr.

OF: Jay Fuller, Oak Grove, Sr.

OF: Gabe Glover, Houston Academy, Sr.

OF: Jay Marbutt, Haleyville, Sr.

UT: Dawson Cambron, New Hope, Sr.

UT: Reed Bruce, Central-Florence, Jr.

DH: Xavier Boswell, Trinity, Sr.

DH: Antonious Steele, Bibb Co., Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Patton Mitchell, Trinity, Fr.

P: Matthew Steele, Orange Beach, Sr.

C: Dalton Luker, White Plains, Sr.

IF: Will McCullar, Haleyville, Sr.

IF: Carter Stephens, West Morgan, Sr.

OF: Dylan Heald, Indian Springs, Sr.

OF: Xavier Rhine, Bibb Co., Sr.

UT: Brady Carden, Westbrook Christian, Jr.

UT: Tucker Hicks, Satsuma, Sr.

DH: Elijah Lambert, Central-Florence, Jr.

DH: Colton Shields, Hokes Bluff, Sr.

CLASS 3A

Player of the year

Mason McCraine, Glenwood

Pitcher of the year

Tyler Sykes, Glenwood

Hitter of the year

Mason McCraine, Glenwood

Coach of the year

Hunter Cornelius, Vinemont

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Blake Bowman, Prattville Christian, Jr.

P: Blake Dobbins, Fyffe, Sr.

P: Tyler Sykes, Glenwood, Sr.

P: Skylar Tucker, Lauderdale Co., Sr.

C: Ethan Walls, Prattville Christian, Sr.

IF: Diego Bryant, Thomasville, Sr.

IF: Carter Judah, Glenwood, Jr.

IF: Mason McAteer, Collinsville, So.

IF: Bo Mitchell, Rogers, Sr.

OF: Mason McCraine, Glenwood, Sr.

OF: Jase Neel, Gordo, Sr.

OF: Tabor Offord, St. James, Sr.

UT: Drew Colon, Wicksburg, Sr.

UT: Luke Holbrook, Whitesburg Christian, Sr.

DH: Jackson Burton, Alabama Christian, Jr.

DH: Jake Hale, Vinemont, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Hudson Campbell, Glenwood, Jr.

P: Charlie Cutler, St. James, Jr.

P: Kyson Key, Winfield, Jr.

P: Isaac Parten, Thomasville, Jr.

C: Seth Williams, Wicksburg, Jr.

IF: Brooks Canady, Providence Christian, Jr.

IF: Walt Hennicke, Winfield, Sr.

IF: Jordon Lankford, Geraldine, Fr.

IF: Owen McKinney, Vinemont, Sr.

OF: Hayden Ballard, Winfield, Jr.

OF: Jack Diefenderfer, Prattville Christian, Jr.

OF: Kayden Henderson, Vinemont, Sr.

UT: Gavin Lang, Collinsville, So.

UT: Brady May, Winfield, Sr.

DH: Corder Hobbs, Elkmont, Sr.

DH: Brandon Whitley, Winfield, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Eli Hubbert, T.R. Miller, Jr.

P: Xavier Luna, Ohatchee, Jr.

C: Jaylen Gangar, Sheffield, So.

C: Jeremiah Killian, Collinsville, So.

IF: Noah McClendon, J.B. Pennington, So.

IF: Chase Utley, Whitesburg Christian, Fr.

OF: William Marks, Montgomery Academy, So.

UT: Cole Austin, Piedmont, Fr.

UT: Dylan Castle, Colbert Co., Sr.

DH: Sam Jackson, Lee-Scott, Sr.

CLASS 2A

Player of the year

Aiden Poe, Vincent

Pitcher of the year

Colton Glass, Sumiton Christian

Hitter of the year

Olsen Howard, Decatur Heritage

Coach of the year

Will Austin, Pike Liberal Arts

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Luke Barron, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.

P: Colton Glass, Sumiton Christian, Fr.

P: Braylon Morris, Cottonwood, Sr.

P: Aiden Poe, Vincent, Sr.

C: Wells Ganey, Ariton, Jr.

IF: Luke Gilbert, Pisgah, Sr.

IF: Olsen Howard, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

IF: Jack Malone, Bayshore Christian, Sr.

IF: Ty Reynolds, Red Bay, Sr.

OF: Grayson Gulde, Vincent, Sr.

OF: Jamarkius Smith, Reeltown, So.

OF: Bryant Sparkman, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

UT: Landon Archer, Vincent, So.

UT: Cam Isbell, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.

DH: Nate Crooms, Bayshore Christian, Sr.

DH: Austin Hubbard, Sumiton Christian, Jr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Landon Dearmon, Washington Co., Jr.

P: Austin Evans, Ariton, Sr.

P: Carson Harvey, North Sand Mountain, Jr.

P: Paxton Tarver, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

C: Tyler McClendon, Goshen, Sr.

IF: Rusty McDonald, Sumiton Christian, Sr.

IF: Austyn Miller, Cottonwood, Sr.

IF: Mikey Poss, North Sand Mountain, Sr.

IF: Hunter Stallings, Cedar Bluff, Sr.

OF: Caleb Edmondson, Cedar Bluff, Sr.

OF: Luke Fowler, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.

OF: Logan Williams, Pleasant Valley, So.

UT: Ellis Hamiter, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr.

UT: Easton Kilpatrick, Ariton, Jr.

DH: Conner Humphrey, Gaston, Sr.

DH: Garrett Whitaker, Pike Liberal Arts, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Brayden Bailey, J.U. Blacksher, Jr.

P: Jeramiah Thorne, Red Bay, Jr.

C: Jeremy Mehennett, St. Luke’s, Jr.

C: Wyatt Sandlin, Sulligent, Sr.

IF: Cooper Frampton, St. Luke’s, So.

IF: Eben Pritchett, G.W. Long, Jr.

OF: Colton Ashton, Belgreen, Fr.

OF: Kade Brookins, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.

UT: Casen Fields, Vincent, Sr.

UT: Jackson Mayo, West End-Walnut Grove, Sr.

DH: Jackson Bowen, Pike Liberal Arts, So.

DH: Ford Sparkman, Decatur Heritage, Jr.

CLASS 1A

Player of the year

Blaise Vickery, Hackleburg

Pitcher of the year

Sawyer Sullivan, Leroy

Hitter of the year

Jed Wilkins, Addison

Coach of the year

Jon McKinney, Hackleburg

FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Logan Harvey, Appalachian, Sr.

P: Ross Hudson, Hackleburg, Jr.

P: Kiah Lake, Addison, Jr.

P: Sawyer Sullivan, Leroy, Jr.

C: Landon Jones, Billingsley, Sr.

IF: Luke Murrell, Athens Bible, So.

IF: Jayden Parks, Brantley, Sr.

IF: Jon Hasten Stidham, Hackleburg, Sr.

IF: Blaise Vickery, Hackleburg, Sr.

OF: Damien Dickerson, Autauga Academy, Jr.

OF: Easton Walsh, Florala, Jr.

OF: Jed Wilkins, Addison, Sr.

UT: John David Justus, Coosa Christian, Sr.

UT: Cooper Layton, Brantley, Sr.

DH: Brady Keith, Leroy, Sr.

DH: Dalton Jackson, Florala, Sr.

SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Caleb Conn, Appalachian, Jr.

P: Logan Dunaway, Autauga Academy, Jr.

P: Ethan Jones, Fayetteville, So.

P: Lawson Whigham, Millry, Sr.

C: Edge Weeks, Hackleburg, Sr.

IF: Noah Bryan, Florala, So.

IF: Phoenix Holyfield, Millry, Sr.

IF: Brady Johnson, Elba, Sr.

IF: Stone Talley, Addison, Jr.

OF: Eli Burns, Fayetteville, Fr.

OF: JC Foster, Leroy, Sr.

OF: Cameron Robertson, Coosa Christian, Sr.

UT: Connor Blackwell, Red Level, Jr.

UT: Jon Kilcrease, Brantley, Sr.

DH: Hayes Garmon, Spring Garden, Sr.

DH: Brody Nelson, Coosa Christian, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Jackson Waite, Millry, Sr.

C: Conner Lane, Meek, Fr.

IF: Cole Brand, Hubbertville, Sr.

IF: Max Wright, South Lamar, Jr.

OF: Tyler Carter, Brantley, Sr.

OF: Austin Dodd, Lynn, Sr.

UT: Ethan Barnes, Athens Bible, So.

UT: Kyle Boice, Billingsley, Jr.

DH: Chaz Branum, Brantley, Jr.

DH: Brenton Cantrell, Fayetteville, So.

AISA

Player of the year

Demetrius Hardnett, Lakeside

Pitcher of the year

Demetrius Hardnett, Lakeside

Hitter of the year

Cooper Clemmons, Clarke Prep

Coach of the year

Tony Rasmus, Lakeside

ALL-STATE

P: Eli Bozeman, Hope-Oxford, Sr.

P: Boston Brown, Lakeside, So.

P: Jackson Carmichael, Bessemer Academy, Jr.

P: Demetrius Hardnett, Lakeside, Sr.

C: Tyler-Mark Bullock, Lakeside, Jr.

IF: Jayden Buckhannon, Abbeville Christian, Jr.

IF: Cooper Clemmons, Clarke Prep, Sr.

IF: Trent Hayes, Lakeside, So.

IF: Drew Rogers, Southern Academy, Fr.

OF: Max Anderson, Clarke Prep, Sr.

OF: Julian Curry, Wilcox Academy, Jr.

OF: Sandrell Williams, Fort Dale Academy, Sr.

UT: Mathew Mize, Patrician, Sr.

UT: Alex Reynolds, Bessemer Academy, Sr.

DH: Conner Britton, Lakeside, Sr.

DH: Landon Rubel, Snook, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Carson Scott, Lakeside, Sr.

P: Jackson Todd, Macon-East, Jr.

C: Kainen Bozeman, Hope-Oxford, So.

C: Brett Hackett, Coosa Valley, Sr.

IF: Jackson Carmichael, Bessemer Academy, Jr.

IF: Sam Setzer, Coosa Valley, Jr.

OF: Ethan Carr, Patrician, So.

UT: Tanner Bayles, Clarke Prep, Sr.

UT: Wyatt Martin, Southern Academy, Fr.

DH: Bobraeden Agee, Southern Academy, So.

DH: Bryant Morrison, Macon-East, Sr.