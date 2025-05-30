Restaurant scores Published 10:58 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week May 19— 23. The report includes critical items history.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 197 US Hwy 31 Suite B, Athens— 85

— Chemical spray bottle stored with food. Removed by management.

— Chicken, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, and tomato held in refrigeration between 46— 58 degrees.

— Follow up, chicken, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, and tomato held in refrigeration between 44— 58 degrees. NOIS issued

Old Black Bear Brewing Co., 311 S. Marion Street, Athens— 85

— Fryer basket with loose wires in use— discarded

— Black residue found in the ice machine. The ice machine was cleaned by the end of the inspection

— 0ppm concentration in the dish machine in use. The sanitizer was replaced. Chlorine 100ppm— abated

CS Family Hospitality LLC dba Li’l Mazzaras, 102 E. Washington Street, Athens— 87

— Food debris found on food containers found in clean storage

— Cracked food containers found in storage. Both corrected by management by the end of inspection

— Employee observed handling ready— to— eat onions and celery with bare hands. Employee educated

31 Jumpstreet, 703 US Hwy 31, Athens— 88

— Could not produce chemical test strips

— Could not produce signed sick policy

LJ Samurais Steak House, 702 Us Hwy 72, Athens— 88

— Chicken, scallops, shrimp, salmon 49— 52 degrees. Will be closed next week, follow— up will be done first week of June

Jack’s #220, 307 US Hwy 31 N, Athens— 90

— Pans in storage found in disrepair

— Food debris on food containers. Both violations corrected by management

Fiesta Mexicana, 600 S. Jefferson Street, Athens— 90

— Soda nozzles have black residue in it. Soda nozzles were replaced— abated

— Upon entry, dish machine had a 0ppm of chlorine. Fixed by management. Chlorine restored to 50ppm

Greenbrier Fuel City, 6681 Swancott Road, Madison— 91

— Several breakfast biscuits held over 24 hours without dates

Burrito Express, 220 French Farms Blvd., Athens— 91

— Mold in ice machine

— Follow up, cleaned— abated

Subway #4009 YASHI INC, 908 S. Jefferson Street, Athens— 91

— Ice machine has black substance in it

— Folloow up, no evidence of black substance around the 2 soda nozzles and the ice machine— abated

Harvest Convenient Store, 30029 Capshaw Road, Harvest— 92

— Residue present inside soda nozzles. PIC cleaned during inspection. Abated

Subway #29408 YASHI INC, 100 US Hwy 31 S, Athens— 92

— Hands not properly washed before putting on gloves after working register. Addressed with/by management

The Village Pizza of Athens Inc., 222 W. Market Street, Athens— 93

— Knives with debris found on them in clean storage. The knives were cleaned

James’s Food Mart, 5980 US Hwy 31 N, Tanner— 93

Jack’s #248, 15412 Greenfield Drive, Athens— 95

Dunkin Donuts, 1690 US Hwy 72, Athens— 97

One Group LLC dba Domino’s #5881, 14945 East Limestone Road, Harvest— 98

Scoop & Slice Cafe Inc., 30029 Capshaw Road, Harvest— 98

James Clemens High School, 11306 County Line Road, Madison— 100