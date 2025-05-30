Incidents/arrests for May 26-28, 2025 Published 11:04 am Friday, May 30, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday-Thursday.

May 26, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Forrest Street/Clinton Street, 1000 block US Hwy 72, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, Copeland Road/Sharp Road, Grubbs Road/Zehner Road

Traffic accident- Slate Road/New Garden Road, Holt Road/Drawbaugh Road

Theft- 19000 block Carey Road, 17000 block Staff Lane

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 14000 block Lavender Ct.

Burglary- 15000 block Witty Mill Road

Recovery- US Hwy 31/Tanner Crossroads

Disturbance- 28000 block W Limestone School Road, 13000 block Scott Lane, 27000 block Saddle Trail

Harassment- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

Warrant- Bethel Road/Old School House Road

Discharging firearms- Clem Road/Bethel Road

Nuisance/loud music- 15000 block McCormick Lane

May 27, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Hatchett Ridge Road/Lindsay Road, Segers Road/Hardiman Road, Holt Road/AL Hwy 251

Animal related/livestock- 22000 block Sugar Way, 16000 block Jones Road, 21000 block Motorcross Road, 23000 block Shipley Hollow Road, 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, Shaw Road/US Hwy 72, 15000 block Poplar Creek Road, 19000 block Myers Road

Theft- 27000 block AL Hwy 251, 30000 block US Hwy 72

Disturbance- 16000 block Albert Road, Shaw Road/McCormack Road, 24000 block Bain Road, 29000 block Ivey Lane

Criminal mischief- 28000 block Lambert Road

Alarm- 30000 block Glenrose Way NW, 29000 block Liverpoole Drive, 8000 block US Hwy 72

Discharging firearms- 17000 block Jones Road

May 28, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 25000 block Elkton Road, Park Lane, 700 block Westmoreland Avenue, Smith Road/Yarbrough Road, Fishnook Road, Flicker Lane, 13000 block Zehner Road, 15000 block Tyler Mill Drive, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Mooresville Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Bama Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road, 17000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Bama Road, Ripley Road/Seven Mile Post Road

Animal related/livestock- 30000 block AL Hwy 99, 12000 block Lukers Way, 17000 block Lakeside Estates Road, 20000 block Edgewood Road, 16000 block Hampton Lane, 28000 block Cedar Hill Road, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, Snake Road/The Point, 25000 block Craft Road, 14000 block Brownsferry Road

Fire (vehicle or structure)- Menefee Road/Nick Davis Road

Traffic accident- 18000 block Little Elk Road

Intoxicated driver- 20000 block AL Hwy 127

Theft- 29000 block US Hwy 72

Fraud use CC/ID theft- 14000 block Peek Drive

Burglary- 20000 block Cox Road

Disturbance- 8000 block Blue Springs Drive, Blackburn Road/Evans Road, 6000 block US Hwy 31

Warrant- Ripley Road/Blackburn Road, 200 block Washington Street, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

Alarm- 24000 block Lisa Drive, 28000 block Mooresville Road, 14000 block Mooresville Road

Discharging firearms- 27000 block Ed Ray Road

Littering/dumping- 19000 block Bick Jock Road

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– Whitney Kidd: second-degree possession of marijuana, obstructing justice using a false identity

– Skylar Kinslow: third-degree domestic violence- menacing- knife, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

– Nicholas Schultz: public intoxication, possession of pistol

– Ryan Smith: possession of controlled substance

– Jason Strutton: second-degree possession of marijuana

– Hope Adams: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Ricky Bullington: first-degree retail theft

– Crystal Haaker: two counts second-degree assault, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple, public intoxication

– Chynia Harris: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Jamie Brown: second-degree possession of marijuana

– Preston Carter: three counts driving while license suspended/revoked

– Doyle Cosby: parole violation, other agency warrant

– Heather Foster: three counts truancy, three counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

– Carlos Royles: resisting arrest, first-degree receiving stolen property

– Steven Shepherd: second-degree theft

– Fredrick Turner: two counts chemical endangerment of child

– Michelle Turner: two counts chemical endangerment of child

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday-Thursday.

– Elkmont- first-degree theft: Gibson guitar, Teisco guitar, painting, musical equipment, Pro Studio speaker, Bell & Howard movie projector, furniture, computer console, gaming console, clothing, May 27, $2,925, 23000 block Gray Ridge Road

– Madison- first-degree theft, 2008 pink BMW Series 5, May 27, $3,800, 30000 block US Hwy 72

– Elkmont- second-degree theft, medications, May 29, unknown value, 24000 block Chapman Hollow Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– Aviana Coleman: harassment, driving under the influence

– Monica Lynn Kimbrell: failure to appear- second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia

– Bardius M Douglas: failure to appear- disorderly conduct

– Gabrielle Marie Riddle: failure to appear- leaving scene of accident, failure to appear- no insurance

– Erica Shirley Douglas: fourth-degree theft of property, failure to appear- drivers license suspended

– Reba Leighton Campbell-Munoz: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Akia Dante Siniard: third-degree criminal trespass

– Billy Ray Williams: driving under the influence

– Andrew Lee Gamez: driving under the influence

– Jashia Mone Rogers: failure to appear- drivers license suspended

– David Paul Fain: failure to appear- distracted driving

– Christopher A Sain: failure to appear- drivers license suspended

– Tedric Jermon Tibbs: failure to appear- no insurance

– Kylie Lenora Margurite McLaughlin: speeding

– Malinda Lee Williams: failure to appear- no insurance, failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident, failure to appear- expired tag

– Jamesha Nycole Reed: failure to appear- drivers license suspended, no insurance

– Jeffrey Lynn Mitchell: failure to appear- no insurance

– Amelia Alesha Hackworth: failure to appear- no vehicle registration

– Ambroja Itavia Jones: third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– Leigh Alison Anerton: failure to appear- driving under the influence

– Rodrick Lashaun Woods: failure to appear- drivers license suspended, failure to appear- expired tag

– Cassandra Renae Rivers: third-degree domestic violence- menacing

– Kenny Ray James: driving under the influence

– Josue Marcial: third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday-Thursday.

– third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree theft of property: 4-door gray sedan, door window, 43 inch YCL Roku TV, Craftsman planer, GMC Skilsaw, Black & Decker angle grinder, Amazon Fire Kindle, May 23, $650, 600 block Horton Street

– fourth-degree theft of property, wooden door and chain linked fence, May 25, $150, 1600 block W. Market Street

– third-degree retail theft, 2 bottles of Penzoil motor oil, May 27, $14.98, 22000 block US Hwy 72

– fourth-degree theft of lost property, ONN tablet, May 27, $150, 1000 block US Hwy 72

– theft of property, US currency, May 28, $100, 1000 block US Hwy 72

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday-Thursday.

– criminal littering, May 23, 900 block S. Jefferson Street

– third-degree criminal trespass, May 23, 1000 block US Hwy 72

– third-degree assault, May 25, 20000 block Sabrina Lane

– menacing, May 28, 700 block 5th Avenue