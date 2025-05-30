Athens native represents Mississippi State at Southern Forestry Conclave Published 2:22 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

A Limestone County college student is among a small list of nationwide honorees recently recognized by the Mississippi State University College of Forest Resources for excellence and competitiveness in academics and research.

Anna Jenkins, a Mississippi State Forestry senior from Athens, represented Mississippi State at the 66th annual Southern Forestry Conclave, placing first in the event’s log birling competition (also known to many as log rolling). Like other competitive events at the Conclave, Jenkins’ activity is among the historical skills that earlier generations of wood industry workers needed in order to flourish in the field’s pioneering days.

Held at the Alabama A&M University Agribition Center in Huntsville, the Conclave featured a number of contests that offered students the opportunity to test their lumberjack skills. Jenkins’ recognition was among others handed out this spring to Mississippi State students who excelled in the university’s Forest Resources program.

Wes Burger, dean of the MSU College of Forest Resources (CFR) and director of the Forest and Wildlife Research Center, emphasized student excellence across the college’s three academic departments: Forestry; Wildlife, Fisheries and Aquaculture; and Sustainable Bioproducts.

“It is an honor to recognize our outstanding students who continue to excel in academics, research and service,” Burger said. “Our students are regularly recognized as the best in the nation, proof of their dedication to making an impact on the environment. I also want to congratulate our internationally renowned faculty who advise and mentor our students.”

The students were recognized at the CFR student awards banquet in April. In addition to the student awards, students in professional organizations also have been recognized for their knowledge and skills.

The Mississippi State chapter of the Society of American Foresters brought home several awards from the Southern Forestry Conclave, and the university’s chapter of The Wildlife Society placed first in the Wildlife Conclave team competition for the third year in a row. The team also placed first in the Quiz Bowl.