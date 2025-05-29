County commission secures additional bed for juvenile detainees Published 6:08 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Space allotted to Limestone County detainees at the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscumbia is set to increase, after the Limestone County Commission approved the measure at its recent regular meeting.

In a move accompanied by additional discussion about securing greater flexibility in arranging temporary juvenile holds in other north Alabama counties, the commission unanimously approved the addition of a third space at the juvenile detention center, raising from two to three the total number of beds at the center set aside for detainees from Limestone County.

Citing a pair of recent local juvenile cases that highlighted a potential need for more short-term holding options, the commission separately asked chairman Collin Daly to investigate whether the county also might negotiate with other counties to secure temporary holding space for Limestone County juveniles.

Email newsletter signup

In other business at its regular meeting, the commission:

— Approved the county’s participation in the upcoming 2025 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. This year’s tax holiday will run from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 18 to 12 a.m. on Sunday, July 20.

— Approved a budget revision to accommodate costs associated with the county’s participation in the recent Hazardous Household Waste Pickup event.

— Approved the expansion of Riddle Cemetery, located at 12509 Ripley Road in Athens.

— Amended the county’s staffing plan to add one additional Truck Operator under “Solid Waste,” bringing its staffing total to eleven Truck Operators.

— Amended the county’s staffing plan under “License Commission” to reflect eight Tag & Title Clerks and five Senior Tag & Title Clerks, rather than the previous structure of seven Tag & Title Clerks and six Senior Tag & Title Clerks.

— Approved the following personnel measures:

– Temporary hire — Caleb Posey as Temporary Part Time Facilities & Grounds Maintenance Worker.

– Temporary hire — Conner McMeans as a Temporary Part Time Facilities & Grounds Maintenance Worker.

– Promotion — Julie McCurry from Help Desk Clerk to Tag & Title Clerk.

– New hire — Allison Thornton as Help Desk Clerk.

— Approved the following merit increases:

– Hayden Pierce — Deputy Sheriff assigned to Investigations

– Jeff Kilpatrick — SORNA Investigator

– Mike Clem — Lead Animal Control Officer

– Stephanie Elkins — Governmental Accountant

– Austin Roberson — Deputy Assigned to Investigations

– Nathaneal Greene — Deputy Sheriff

– Stefanie Little — Sr. Tag & Title Clerk

— Approved a preliminary and final plat proposal for Hays Brownsferry Park, a minor subdivision containing seven lots located in District 3.

— Approved a re-plat measure for The Links at Southern Gayles, a minor subdivision containing 47 lots in District 1. The subdivision previously had received preliminary and final plat approval.

— Approved a final plat proposal for Chapel Hill Phase 2, a major subdivision containing 35 lots located in District 1.

— Approved claims in the amount of $1,734,763.53 for the current operating period.

— Approved the minutes of the commission’s May 2 regular meeting.