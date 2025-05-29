Alabama AG Steve Marshall to run for U.S. Senate Published 11:20 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Thursday that he is running for U.S. Senate, seeking the position being vacated by Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

Marshall, a Republican, announced his candidacy in a video that included multiple clips of him being introduced or praised by President Donald Trump. The video called Marshall the senator that “our state needs and our president can count on.”

As attorney general, Marshall banded with other Republican states in filing lawsuits challenging multiple policies of the Biden administration. He was also one of multiple Republican elected officials who attended Trump’s 2024 hush money trial in New York to show support and speak on his behalf.

Marshall as attorney general also led the development of Alabama’s use of nitrogen gas as an execution method. Alabama in 2024 became the first state to use it.

Tuberville announced Tuesday that he is running for governor in 2026 instead of seeking a second term in the Senate. The rare open Senate seat is expected to draw a crowded field of candidates.

Marshall was first appointed attorney general in 2017 by then-Gov. Robert Bentley. He won a full term in 2018, and was re-elected in 2022. He cannot run for another term because of term limits.

He previously served as the district attorney of Marshall County for 16 years. He was initially elected to the district attorney’s office as a Democrat but switched to the Republican Party in 2011.

Marshall announced last year that he would not run for governor in 2026.