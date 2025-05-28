Fridays After Five returns to Athens with ‘Soul Night’ theme this weekend Published 4:28 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Though it fell on an unplanned weather-related makeup date, you’d never know it from being in the pleasantly packed Athens streets as this year’s first Fridays After Five event kicked off on May 16.

Now the summertime street party is back for its second round this upcoming weekend, taking over the courthouse square in downtown Athens beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 30.

Organized by Athens Main Street and fielding a concert series presented by The Orthopaedic Center – Athens, the monthly, free-to-attend get-together always features plenty of food trucks, vendors’ booths, live music, lots for kids to see and do, and a warm welcome from the local businesses who make sure their doors stay open to greet all the Friday foot traffic.

The celebration closes the streets to make way for lawn chair-toting pedestrians, who’re free to find a spot along the east and south sides of the Limestone County Courthouse on the square. This weekend’s “Soul Night” music theme will feature the smooth sounds of Element XI, with the band set to take center stage at 7 p.m.

Two more Fridays After Five installments are coming after this weekend’s event is done, featuring Country & Southern Rock Night on June 27 and ‘80s Rock Night on July 25. Admission to Fridays After Five is always free, with DJ J-Dawg warming up the crowd starting at 5 p.m. before the main music performance begins at 7 p.m.

Visit the event’s web page at athensmainstreet.org/fridays-after-five/ for more about the event’s sponsors, monthly schedule, and handy need-to-know tips before you head out the door.