PREP SPORTS: Several local standouts land spots on North-South All-Star rosters Published 5:59 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

1 of 1

The Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association announced on Tuesday this year’s North-South All-Star rosters for baseball, softball, soccer, tennis and golf — and a few local standouts made the cut.

Athens’ Caitlyn Tedford (softball), Athens’ Will Abernathy (golf), Athens Bible’s Destiny Burns (softball) and Clements’ Jessica Gonzalez (soccer) were among the state’s rising seniors to earn spots on their respective North squads.

Each athlete will compete at the annual All-Star Sports Week in Montgomery — scheduled from July 21-25.

Email newsletter signup

Tedford batted .508 with a .591 on-base percentage this past season, leading the Golden Eagles to their fifth straight state tournament.

Burns hit .333 with a .414 on-base percentage for the Trojans, who advanced to the North Regional.

Abernathy played a key role in helping Athens’ varsity boys golf team reach the state tournament for the first time since 2014.

Gonzalez helped the Colts win a county title, advance to the Class 1A-3A playoffs and finish with a 14-3-1 record.