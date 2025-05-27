Incidents/arrests for May 22-25, 2025
Published 11:25 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025
County Calls
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.
May 22, 2025
Email newsletter signup
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- US Hwy 72/McCulley Mill, 5000 block Mooresville Road, Nick Davis Road/Hall Road, 12000 block Copperfield Lane, 17000 block US Hwy 72, Pepper Road/Ennis Road, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Lentzville Road/Elk Estates, 20000 block Swanner Blvd., 24000 block Chapman Road
Animal related/livestock- Zehner Road/US Hwy 72, 26000 block Red Hill Hollow Road, Putman Circle/Bethel Road, 17000 block Sneed Street
Fire (vehicle or structure)- 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/McCulley Mill Road
Reckless/drag racing- 26000 block Camden Ct.
Disturbance- 18000 block Menefee Road, 19000 block Piney Chapel Road, 15000 block Shaw Road, 25000 block Esten Lane
Harassment- 28000 block Gatlin Road
Criminal mischief- 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road
Criminal trespass- 25000 block Caldera Drive
Alarm- 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, 25000 block Evanford Drive, 12000 block Delia Ann Lane
Nuisance/loud music- 28000 block Kawana Ct.19000 block Cox Road
May 23, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Hatchett Ridge Road, 8000 block Cowford Road, Elk River Mills Road/Williams Road, US Hwy 72/Hine Street, 28000 block Schrimsher Road, 13000 block Brownsferry Road, Copeland Road/Sharp Road, 17000 block AL Hwy 251, 20000 block Cox Road, 22000 block AL Hwy 99, 10000 block Greenbrier Pkwy NW, Shaw Road/Poplar Creek Cemetery Road, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road
Animal related/livestock- 22000 block Sharp Road, 14000 block Bell Road, Turkey Creek Road, 14000 block Bell Road, 20000 block Todd Circle, 13000 block Brownsferry Road
Intoxicated driver- Cox Road/US Hwy 72
Reckless/drag racing- Seven Mile Post Road/New Cut Road
Theft- 23000 block Hays Mill Road
Vehicle theft- 13000 block Dart Circle
Disturbance- 15000 block Zehner Road, 13000 block Dickens Lane, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 16000 block Wright Road
Harassment- 25000 block Narrow Lane
Criminal mischief- 17000 block Kelley Drive, 25000 block Sweet Springs Road, 16000 block Athens Limestone Blvd., 5000 block Bay Village Drive, 18000 block McWilliams Street
Alarm- 5000 block Swancott Road, 25000 block Evanford Drive, 27000 block Cedar Hill Road, 10000 block Douglas Drive
Nuisance/loud music- 19000 block Cox Road
May 24, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 20000 block Elkton Road, 1000 block Arrowhead Landing Road, Brownsferry Road/McCormick Lane, US Hwy 72/Kings Drive, 12000 block Burgreen Road, Hatchett Ridge Road/Lindsay Road, Hatchett Ridge, Oak Grove Road/Fall Way, AL Hwy 127/Airport Road, 21000 block AL Hwy 251, 14000 block Brownsferry Road
Animal related/livestock- Beatline/Hwy 251
Traffic accident- US Hwy 72/Cambridge Lane, Love Branch Road/Nick Davis
Recovery- 22000 block Oakdale Ridge Lane
Disturbance- 11000 block Waterman Lane, 16000 block Treemont Drive, 14000 block Sabre Drive
Criminal trespass- 20000 block AL Hwy 127
Alarm- 8000 block US Hwy 72
Nuisance/loud music- Hardy Road/Stanford Road
May 25, 2025
Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Holt Road/Long Road, Mooresville Road/Drawbaugh Road, Capshaw Road/Menefee Road, Elm Street, 25000 block US Hwy 72, 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Holt Springer/Ezell, Capshaw Road/Mooresville Road, Elkton/Pinebrook Drive, Blackburn Road/Ham Road, US Hwy 31/Canary Way, 28000 block Monday Road, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road
Traffic accident- Reid Road/Ham Road
Road hazard/debris- Sandlin Road/Thach Road
Theft- 25000 block Whispering Lane, 13000 block Chapel Hill Lane, 9000 block Segers Road
Disturbance- 12000 block Lukers Way, 20000 block Elkton Road
Alarm- 12000 block Hatchett Road, 12000 block Hatchett Road, 14000 block Mooresville Road, 15000 block Wright Road
County Arrests
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.
– interference with a domestic violence order
– third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
– illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing
– third-degree domestic violence- harassment
– fourth-degree theft
– violation of elder abuse protection order
– third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief
– first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
– possession of controlled substance
– two counts second-degree rape- domestic violence
– second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest
– public intoxication
– first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
– public intoxication
– third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
– public intoxication
County Thefts
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.
– Athens- first-degree theft, 2014 red Nissan Juke, May 23, $5,000, 13000 block Dart Circle
– Athens- fourth-degree theft, two flower pots, May 25, $150, 13000 block Chapel Hill Lane
– Madison- second-degree theft; Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy, Cannon Rebel camera, May 25, $2,300, 9000 block Segers Road
– Athens- first-degree theft, stack of sheet metal, May 26, $20,000, 19000 block Carey Road
– Tanner- first-degree theft, car parts, May 26, $12,000, 19000 block Sherry Conn Lane
– Harvest- second-degree theft, black and white Beagle, May 26, $2,000, 17000 block Staff Lane
– Ardmore- third-degree theft, white and black Kobalt generator, May 27, $1,000, 27000 block Hwy 251
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.
– failure to appear- fail stop sign
– failure to appear- expired drivers license
– disorderly conduct
– failure to appear- disorderly conduct
– second-degree retail theft
– no seat belt
– failure to appear- no insurance
– third-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear: improper turn, no drivers license
– third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Property Crimes
The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Friday-Monday.
– third-degree retail theft, consumable goods, May 21, $109.53, 1000 block US Hwy 72
– second-degree theft of property, pistol, May 21, $500, 800 block Westmoreland Avenue
– third-degree theft of services, May 22, $1,400, 20000 block Lakeview Drive
City Incidents
The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday.
– third-degree criminal trespass, May 21, 800 bock 5th Avenue
– harassing communications, May 22, 100 block US Hwy 31 N
– harassing communications, May 22, 700 block 5th Avenue
– third-degree criminal trespass, May 22, 500 block Elkton Street