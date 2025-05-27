Athens Main Street announces relief for downtown businesses affected by winter tornado Published 10:20 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Four downtown Athens businesses affected by the tornado that struck the area last December, will each receive relief funds raised via Athens Main Street, after the nonprofit announced it was able to award funding to all of the businesses that requested it.

The award comes in response to the Dec. 28, 2024 storm, which produced an EF-1 that damaged downtown businesses and public spaces. In its aftermath, Athens Main Street established separate funds intended to support the affected businesses (the Business Storm Relief Fund) and to aid in the restoration of the Limestone County Courthouse lawn (the Courthouse Grounds Restoration Fund).

The Business Storm Relief Fund is distributing $21,250 to all four of the local businesses that requested assistance. “While many businesses endured damage, the priority for funding was given to those forced to close for extended periods — businesses that not only faced repair costs but also lost income due to interrupted operations,” the nonprofit said in announcing the awards.

The tornado-affected businesses receiving relief funding through Athens Main Street include:

— CEI Bookstore — $10,000

— Bennett’s Clothing — $10,000

— Southern Throne Boutique — $1,000

— Broken Brush Art Studio — $250

“We’re incredibly thankful to everyone who contributed to these relief efforts,” said Tere Richardson, Athens Main Street Executive Director. “These funds are a meaningful step toward helping our downtown recover and thrive again.”

The nonprofit also thanked a number of local businesses and individuals for their fundraising efforts and contributions, including Pepper Johnstone & Company, Mauldin & Jenkins, CPAs & Advisors, TBAKI, Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar, and Splash of Ink Screenprinting Embroidery & Design.

In order to qualify for the Business Storm Relief Fund awards, each establishment had to meet eligibility criteria including the holding of a valid business license, being located in the Athens Mains Street district, and demonstrating proof of “substantial business interruption from the December 28 tornado,” the organization explained.

In addressing courthouse restoration through its separate Courthouse Grounds Restoration Fund, Athens Main Street said it is currently reviewing a conceptual lawn design alongside “key stakeholders” and will share updated information soon: “The community can expect a thoughtful and impactful plan that honors the space’s significance and supports its role as a gathering place for years to come.”