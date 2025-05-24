Alabama Extension’s Pick, Pack & Preserve: Home canning the right way Published 4:29 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s food safety and quality team is ready to teach Alabama residents the right way to preserve food at home with the new Pick, Pack & Preserve video series.

Through watching videos featuring Extension agents from Alabama Extension at Auburn University, individuals will learn everything they need to know to pick, pack and preserve produce in their own home and at their convenience.

Safety First

Dani Reams, an Alabama Extension food safety and quality agent said this series was developed because safety is of the utmost importance.

Email newsletter signup

“We developed this video series because there is a lot of misinformation when it comes to home canning,” Reams said. “Families hand down canning recipes and people use processes they find on the internet. However, the science has changed in the last few decades, and it is important to can food properly to avoid foodborne illnesses.”

Bridgette Brannon, who is also a food safety and quality agent, said through a recent needs assessment the team learned that individuals received instruction about the process from friends, family and the internet.

“We realized that people who were learning to can at home were getting information that was either outdated or factually incorrect,” Brannon said. “There is new, science-based information that makes canning easier and safer. We share that with viewers in our series.”

Flexible Scheduling

Food preservation classes are some of the most popular offerings from the food safety and quality team.

Brannon said it never fails that someone who misses an event calls the day after, hoping to attend an upcoming class.

“We also work with a lot of people who have jobs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. who aren’t able to attend classes during the day,” Brannon said.

This online format caters to the needs of the team’s stakeholders and provides an immediate solution.

“When your fruit is ready, there is no longer a need to wait for the next home food preservation class next month,” Brannon said. “Open up the series of videos on YouTube and get to work in your kitchen. We will be right there through the entire process.”

Reams said in addition to flexibility, the online video series offers the exact same information attendees would learn at an in-person event.

“We will still be offering traditional in-person canning classes, but Pick, Pack & Preserve allows viewers to learn at their own pace and in their own space,” Reams said. “This means you can start canning whenever it suits you, making it perfect for busy individuals or those with unpredictable schedules.”

It’s For Everyone

Pick, Pack & Preserve was developed with the food safety and quality team’s audience in mind.

“We are here for seasoned canners, as well as those who are trying it out for the first time,” said Rebecca Catalena, another food safety and quality agent. “Jams and jellies are popular, so we wanted to make sure our first set of videos focused on those. Our hope is that this video series provides the very best and most up-to-date information to gardeners and canners in kitchens across Alabama.”

Catalena said juicers are also a popular topic.

“We have an entire video devoted to using a steam juicer,” Catalena said. “In addition to the video on juicing, we talk through the different types of water bath canners. We know that there is a lot of variety when it comes to canning, and we want to make sure we are equipping each viewer with the tools they need to be successful.”

More to Come

As the summer produce season approaches, the team is working on additional topics to highlight in the video series.

Whether you’re looking to preserve the bounty of your garden or simply want to try your hand at canning, Pick, Pack & Preserve is the perfect starting point. Visit the Alabama Extension YouTube page to watch the videos and aces.edu to learn more.