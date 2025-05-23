Senior news for May 26

Published 3:25 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

By Amanda Shavers

Limestone County Council on Aging

Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.  Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

All centers and COA Office will be closed Monday, May 26 for Memorial Day.

Menus 

Monday: No meals due to Memorial Day closures

Tuesday: Southern Meatballs, Whipped Potatoes, Italian Green Beans, Sliced Peaches, Texas Bread, Yellow Cake, Milk, Margarine.

Wednesday: Apple Juice, Smoked Sausage/Bunn, Red Beans and Rice, Okra and Tomatoes, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk/Chocolate Milk, Onion Pack/Mustard/Ketchup.

Thursday:  Creamy Paprika Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Mixed Greens, Fresh Fruit, Cornbread, Lemon Pudding, Milk/Buttermilk/Margarine.

Friday: Cranberry Juice, Lasagna Casserole, Spring Vegetables, Tossed Salad, Whole Wheat Bread, Fudge Round, Milk, Margarine, Dressing (Ranch/Diet Italian).

Announcements 

The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/ Pharmaceutical patient assistance program, please contact Carla Sims @ 256-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are running two days a week. Please call in advance to schedule.

