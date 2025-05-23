New Athens State performance series welcomes the Moore Twins in concert May 25 Published 1:50 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Making connections between the academic classroom and education’s real-world benefits is the focus of Athens State University’s Singer-Songwriter Series — a performance program set to host the Moore Twins in concert this weekend.

On Sunday, May 25, the Huntsville-based performers (and twin brothers) will open the inaugural event in the Singer-Songwriter series with a 3 p.m. concert at the Alabama Center for the Arts (133 Second Avenue NE in Decatur).

Mixing Gospel, Jazz, R&B, Neo-Soul, and Funk with a contemporary twist, the Moore Twins have been entertaining fans both in the U.S. and abroad since 2010. Now Huntsville residents by way of their previous home in Chicago, they released their debut EP, titled Bass-Line and Keys, in 2015.

From writing and composing to arranging and production, each member of the Moore Twins brings more to the duo’s music than what an audience sees (and hears) when they’re live on the stage. That makes the pair an ideal inaugural act for the Singer-Songwriter series at Athens State, which emphasizes the trio of academic concentrations in the university’s Music Industry Studies program: Audio Engineering & Music Production, Concert Touring & Live Performance, and Music Business & Artist Management.

According to the university, Athens State’s Bachelor of Arts in Music Industry Studies “is designed to offer relevant experiential training opportunities in the music industry, including essential skills in music performance and production, recording and audio engineering, and music business and management.

“Music majors are trained to be desirable employee candidates in a variety of areas such as performing, engineering, songwriting, producing, managing, marketing, mixing, and recording studio management. The required industry training reinforced through practical artistic experience culminating in a supervised internship will allow program graduates to curate a portfolio and skill set appropriate to a multitude of careers in the music industry or future graduate study.”

Tickets to Sunday’s performance are $10 per person, and may be purchased online at athens.nbsstore.net/singer-songwriter-series. The event is sponsored by the Alabama Center for the Arts Foundation.