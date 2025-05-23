Memorial Day 2025: Local closures, holiday activities Published 4:42 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Public offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the May 26 Memorial Day holiday.

In Athens, city offices will be closed for the holiday, but sanitation services will operated on their routine schedule (trash bins should placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on Monday.)

Though it also will be closed on Monday, the Municipal Pool in Athens will open for the summer beginning this weekend. The pool opens on Saturday, May 24, and will remain open through the first weekend in August.

Pool admission is $4 for children ages 12 and under, and $5 for adults. All admissions are cash only; individual pool passes also are available for $60 per person.

Locally, there will be a public observance of Memorial Day at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens. There is no cost to attend.

Set to begin at 11 a.m., the event will commemorate the memories of those who have fallen in U.S. military service with featured keynote speaker MG Douglas S. Lowery, Commanding General for the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. For more information about Monday’s Memorial Day observance at the museum, call 256-771-7578.

Whether on the water or on the road, Alabama residents leaving home this weekend can expect vigilant patrolling and enforcement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), augmented by local agencies. As part of its recent Safe Boating Campaign in May, ALEA reminds all boaters to wear a life jacket while on state lakes and waterways, while observing all traffic laws — including seat belt use and alcohol-free driving — while operating recreational vehicles and traversing public roads.