Incidents/arrests for May 19-21, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday-Thursday.

May 19, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- New Cut Road/Easter Ferry Road, Hwy 251/Copeland Road, I65/MM 356, Caldera Drive/Newby Road, 7000 block US Hwy 72, 9000 block Blue Springs Circle, 16000 block Evans Road, 12000 block Burgreen Road, 2000 block SW Rockhouse Road

Animal related/livestock- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, 25000 block E New Garden Road, Mooresville Road/Greenbrier Pkwy, 21000 block Malone Estates, 6000 block Mooresville Road, 10000 block US Hwy 31, Happy Hollow Road/Turkey Creek Road

Traffic accident- 5000 block Mooresville Road, US Hwy 72/Lindsay Lane S

Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 31/Flower Hill Way

Theft- 20000 block Gill Crest Road, 9000 block Poplar Point Road, 27000 block Capshaw Road

Burglary- 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, 28000 block Caperton Drive

Disturbance- 14000 block Bledsoe Road, 600 block Elkton Street, Myrtlewood Drive/Green Meadow Road, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 13000 block New Cut Road

Unwanted guest- 19000 block East Limestone Road, 9000 block Blue Springs Circle

Criminal trespass- 12000 block Ripley Road

Warrant- 200 block Washington Street, 22000 block Harold Street, 200 block Washington Street, 700 block 5th Avenue

Alarm- 16000 block Shaw Road, 10000 block Shaw Road, 27000 block Wooley Springs Road, 12000 block US Hwy 72

Nuisance/loud music- 10000 block Sandlin Cemetery Road

May 20, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block Hays Mill Road, 26000 block Mooresville Road, MM 240 I65, 28000 block W. Limestone School Road, 11000 block Waterman Lane

Animal related/livestock- 19000 block Spence Cave Road, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, 7000 block Holt-Springer Road, 28000 block Cedar Hill Road,

Traffic accident- I65 NB MM 360, Browns Ferry Road/Evans Road, Hays Mill Road N of Hwy 127

Road hazard/debris- I65 MM 347

Theft- 19000 block East Limestone Road

Vehicle theft- 7000 block US Hwy 72

Breaking and entering vehicle- Shoemaker Branch on Lentzville Road

Disturbance- 11000 block Waterman Lane, 21000 block Yarbrough Road, 13000 block New Cut Road, 27000 block Kosar Crossing

Harassment- 20000 block Todd Circle

Unwanted guest- 23000 block Founders Circle

Criminal trespass- Holland Road/Upper Snake Road

Warrant- 18000 block East Limestone Road, 200 block Washington Street, 1000 block Freeman Avenue, 200 block Washington Street

Alarm- 20000 block Swanner Blvd., 13000 block Pinnacle Drive, 27000 block Carrington Ct., 27000 block Holland Gin Road, 26000 block Mockingbird Lane, 14000 block Grubbs Road, 12000 block US Hwy 72

May 21, 2025- no report

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, SORNA violation, second-degree possession of marijuana

– non-support- child

– public intoxication

– harassment- domestic incident

– fraudulent use credit/debit card, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- strong arm

– public intoxication

– harassing communications

– possession of controlled substance

– driving under the influence (alcohol), resisting arrest, attempting to elude law enforcement

– possession of controlled substance

– first-degree burglary- residence- force

– third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple

– second-degree assault

– obstructing justice using a false identity

– second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs

– possession of a pistol by a violent felon

– second-degree possession of marijuana, obstruction of governmental operations

– public intoxication

– violation of a domestic violence order

– violation of a domestic violence order

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday-Thursday.

– Athens- first- degree theft, US currency, May 19, $7,500, 20000 block Gill Crest Road

– Athens- first- degree theft, 300lbs copper wire, 50lbs metal conduit, May 19, $3,200, 9000 block Poplar Point Road

– Harvest- third-degree burglary, breaker box, May 19, $1,250, 28000 block Caperton Road

– Madison- unauthorized use of vehicle, 2006 red Toyota Sienna, May 19, $20,000, 12000 block Sugar Plum Way

– Harvest- second-degree theft, medications, May 19, unknown value, 27000 block Capshaw Road

– Toney- second-degree theft, Rossi .38 pistol, May 20, $150, 19000 block East Limestone Road

– Athens- first-degree theft, 2007 white Ford F150, May 20, $20,000, 7000 block US Hwy 72

– Athens- breaking and entering of vehicle, May 20, tools, $700, Lentzville Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– failure to appear- obstructing governmental operations

– fourth-degree theft of property

– driving under the influence

– failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault

– fourth-degree theft of property

– unlawful possession of controlled substance

– failure of adult sex offender to register

– failure to appear- run stop sign

– failure to appear- expired drivers license

– disorderly conduct

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday-Thursday.

– third-degree criminal mischief, harassment, driver side C piller window, May 19, $70, 500 block Acorn Hill Circle

– third-degree retail theft, consumable goods, May 21, $109.53, 1000 block US Hwy 72

– second-degree theft of property, pistol, May 21, $500, 800 block Westmoreland Avenue

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday-Thursday.

– third-degree criminal trespass, May 21, 800 block 5th Avenue