(Column) Casting lots

Note: All scripture quoted is from the NIV Study Bible by Zondervan, 2020 edition

Our study and essays of Chapter 1 of Acts ends with “Casting Lots” for Judas’ replacement in the twelve apostles. Both candidates, “Joseph called Barsabbas (also known as Justus) and Matthias” (verse 23) had been with Jesus’ movement since “…John’s Baptism to the time when Jesus was taken from us” (verse 22). Both candidates had to “…have been with us the whole time the Lord Jesus was living among us” (verse 21).

To decide which one, “…they cast lots, and the lot fell to Matthias…” (verse 26). Thos I the only time Matthias is mentioned in the New Testament.

What does “casting lots” mean exactly? The why of it was because it was believed God controlled the lot, in other words, it fell to the person God wanted. But the how of it exactly is not known. This is the last time “casting lots” will be mentioned in the New Testament. It was previously mentioned in Luke 23:34 at Jesus’ crucifixion: “…And they divided up his clothes by casting lots”. “They” are not defined but are probably the Roman soldiers. In the Gospel of John, chapter 19, however Jesus’ clothes are divided “…into four shares…” (verse 23) but there is no casting of lots.

The “lots” could have bene sticks or rocks or possibly bones. It is possible the “lots:” were a poor man’s breastpiece that was worn by the high priest in Moses’ time “…for making decisions…” (see Exodus 28:15-30). It is, however, a far stretch going from gold and exquisite stones to rocks and bones. No one really knows. There are several mentions of “casting lots” in the Old Testament. Proverbs 16:33 reads “The lot is cast into the lap, but its every decision is from the Lord.” In 1Chronicles chapter 26:13-16 concerning the divisions of the gatekeepers of the temple “Lots were cast for each gate, according to their families, young and old alike” (verse 13). In Nehemiah chapter 11 which concerns the new residents of Jerusalem, verse 1 reads “Now the leaders of the people settled in Jerusalem. The rest of the people cast lots to bring one out of every ten of them to live in Jerusalem, the Holy city, while the remaining nine were to stay in their own towns”.

Moreover, in the story of Jonah and the whale and when the great wind of the storm “threatened” the ship “…the sailors said to each other, ‘come, let us cast lots to find out who is responsible for this calamity’. They cast lots and the lot fell on Jonah” (chapter 1, verse 7).

Above, I mentioned the difference between the Gospel of Luke and the Gospel of John concerning Jesus’ clothing at his crucifixion. They are different but taken together they fulfill Psalm 22:18 if Psalm 22 is speaking of Jesus’ crucifixion: “They divide my clothes among them [John] and cast lots for my garment [Luke].”

In conclusion, this completes the essays concerning the 15 verses of the Acts of the Apostles, chapter 1:12-26. Only 15 verses, but a vast reservoir of information. I hope you enjoyed it.

Mark W. Durm is a Professor Emeritus of Athens State University.