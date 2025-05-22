PREP SOCCER: Tanner’s Cortes headlines All-County team as MVP; Smith named Coach of the Year Published 3:34 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Randy Cortes wrapped up his prep career as one might expect.

The Tanner senior recorded 30 goals and 23 assists for the Rattlers this past season en route to earning All-County MVP honors for the second consecutive year.

Cortes also became the AHSAA’s all-time leading goal scorer (183) on the boys’ side.

Tanner’s Matt Smith, meanwhile, secured Coach of the Year accolades following a 19-6-1 record.

See the complete All-County soccer team — as picked by local coaches — below. All names and stats are courtesy of said coaches.

MVP: Randy Flores, Tanner (30 goals, 23 assists)

Coach of the Year: Matt Smith, Tanner (19-6-1 record)

First Team

Forwards

Cade Dorning, Tanner (22 goals, 5 assists)

Kevin Hernandez, Elkmont

Midfielders

Rey Leon, Tanner (11 goals, 7 assists)

Bryce Maxwell, Ardmore

Omar Quintero, Clements (7 goals, 2 assists)

Manuel Morales, Elkmont

Defenders

Abraham Esquivel, Ardmore

Jay Kolasa, Clements (1 goal)

Osbaldo Vallarta, Tanner (10 shutouts, 5 assists, 2 goals)

Mason Moore, Tanner (10 shutouts, 4 goals, 4 assists)

Keeper

Matthew Fletcher, Tanner (114 saves, 10 shutouts)

Second Team

Forwards

Ethan Braden, Clements (4 goals, 2 assists)

Davis Cavnar, East Limestone

Midfielders

Irvin Gonzalez, Tanner (5 assists, 3 goals)

Ivan Lagunas, Tanner (8 assists, 7 goals)

Emmanuel Avelar, Elkmont

Alex Martinez, Tanner (6 assists, 5 goals)

Defenders

Carter Hollis, East Limestone

Cameron Windsor, Elkmont

Aaden Martinez, Elkmont

Javier Lagunas, Elkmont

Keeper

Kingston Craft, Clements (202 saves, 3 shutouts)

Honorable Mention

Elkmont

Chris Ramirez

Abel Romero

Mauricio Lagunas

John Bernal

Caleb Marcial

Ardmore

Josue Jeronimo

Landon Combs

JC Pereyda

Ramiro Landa

Clements

Jesus Perez

Will Perez Jr.

Fernando Paredes

Jhosue Orocio

Bryan Valencia

Brallan Torres

Alex Moreno

East Limestone

Kraven Sowles

Gaven Serrano

Logan Kanye

Jace Duncan

Presley Carter

Andrew McConnell

Brayden Bailey

Derrick Salgado

Tanner

Johnathan Leon

Carlos Maldonado

Kevin Gutierrez