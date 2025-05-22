PREP SOCCER: Tanner’s Cortes headlines All-County team as MVP; Smith named Coach of the Year
Published 3:34 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025
Randy Cortes wrapped up his prep career as one might expect.
The Tanner senior recorded 30 goals and 23 assists for the Rattlers this past season en route to earning All-County MVP honors for the second consecutive year.
Cortes also became the AHSAA’s all-time leading goal scorer (183) on the boys’ side.
Tanner’s Matt Smith, meanwhile, secured Coach of the Year accolades following a 19-6-1 record.
See the complete All-County soccer team — as picked by local coaches — below. All names and stats are courtesy of said coaches.
MVP: Randy Flores, Tanner (30 goals, 23 assists)
Coach of the Year: Matt Smith, Tanner (19-6-1 record)
First Team
Forwards
Cade Dorning, Tanner (22 goals, 5 assists)
Kevin Hernandez, Elkmont
Midfielders
Rey Leon, Tanner (11 goals, 7 assists)
Bryce Maxwell, Ardmore
Omar Quintero, Clements (7 goals, 2 assists)
Manuel Morales, Elkmont
Defenders
Abraham Esquivel, Ardmore
Jay Kolasa, Clements (1 goal)
Osbaldo Vallarta, Tanner (10 shutouts, 5 assists, 2 goals)
Mason Moore, Tanner (10 shutouts, 4 goals, 4 assists)
Keeper
Matthew Fletcher, Tanner (114 saves, 10 shutouts)
Second Team
Forwards
Ethan Braden, Clements (4 goals, 2 assists)
Davis Cavnar, East Limestone
Midfielders
Irvin Gonzalez, Tanner (5 assists, 3 goals)
Ivan Lagunas, Tanner (8 assists, 7 goals)
Emmanuel Avelar, Elkmont
Alex Martinez, Tanner (6 assists, 5 goals)
Defenders
Carter Hollis, East Limestone
Cameron Windsor, Elkmont
Aaden Martinez, Elkmont
Javier Lagunas, Elkmont
Keeper
Kingston Craft, Clements (202 saves, 3 shutouts)
Honorable Mention
Elkmont
Chris Ramirez
Abel Romero
Mauricio Lagunas
John Bernal
Caleb Marcial
Ardmore
Josue Jeronimo
Landon Combs
JC Pereyda
Ramiro Landa
Clements
Jesus Perez
Will Perez Jr.
Fernando Paredes
Jhosue Orocio
Bryan Valencia
Brallan Torres
Alex Moreno
East Limestone
Kraven Sowles
Gaven Serrano
Logan Kanye
Jace Duncan
Presley Carter
Andrew McConnell
Brayden Bailey
Derrick Salgado
Tanner
Johnathan Leon
Carlos Maldonado
Kevin Gutierrez