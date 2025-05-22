Go live ‘On the Heir’ with new Alabama Extension podcast Published 4:04 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Heirs property, a topic as old as the Civil War, is getting a modern treatment through the “On the Heir” podcast. Produced by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System at Auburn University, “On the Heir” uncovers misconceptions and issues surrounding heirs property to help people preserve their land and legacy.

“You don’t have to be in a crisis to get something out of this podcast,” said Jamie Mardis, podcast host and heirs property program administrator. “It is for anyone who wants to understand heirs property better, whether they’re in the middle of dealing with it or just trying to get ahead of it.”

What is Heirs Property?

The term “heirs property” describes land passed down to multiple family members of someone who died. This often occurs when there is no will in place. However, it can also happen if a will leaves the property to multiple beneficiaries collectively. In these instances, the family has a shared ownership, and the group has to make decisions about the land unanimously.

Email newsletter signup

Over time, as the land is passed down to younger generations, more and more people own a share. This leads to confusion and conflict. “On the Heir” will clear up this confusion with straightforward explanations, practical tips and real conversations with heirs-property experts.

“We try to keep the episodes approachable and down-to-earth, so people feel like they’re learning with us, not being talked at,” Mardis said. “The goal is to help families protect what matters and give them tools they can actually use.”

Listen In

“On the Heir” episodes are available for listeners on the Alabama Extension website. They are also forthcoming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Mardis said the podcast is an easy and convenient way to learn all about heirs property.

“We know that a lot of families dealing with heirs property don’t have time to sit through long workshops or dig through legal websites,” Mardis said. “A podcast felt like the best way to meet people where they are while also giving us a relaxed and relatable space to bring in expert voices.”

For more information on the podcast and to listen to episodes, visit aces.edu/go/OnTheHeir.

Alabama Heirs Property Alliance

Adam Rabinowitz, an Alabama Extension agricultural economics specialist, said while the topic is far from a new issue, heirs property has gained traction in recent years.

“Heirs property has received a lot more attention in the agricultural community because of provisions in the 2018 Farm Bill,” Rabinowitz said. “These provisions allow heirs property owners to obtain a farm number and, thus, access U.S. Department of Agriculture programs.”

This increased interest and request for educational resources led Rabinowitz and others to form the Alabama Heirs Property Alliance. The alliance is a collaborative effort among Alabama Extension and Alabama A&M, Auburn and Tuskegee universities. The mission is to raise awareness and addresses the challenges of heirs property. Through publications, webinars, in-person workshops and now this podcast, the alliance is committed to resolving and preventing heirs property.

“The efforts led by Extension at Auburn University are focused on assisting landowners to understand the legal process, so they may resolve existing heirs property issues to pursue agricultural activities,” Rabinowitz said. “We are also dedicated to preventing future heirs property by educating about agricultural estate and succession planning to preserve the family farm.”

For more information about the alliance and its efforts, visit aces.edu/go/HeirsProperty.