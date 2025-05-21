Restaurant scores for May 5-9, 2025
Published 11:13 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week May 5-9. The report includes critical items history.
Mike’s Food Mart, 1809 US Hwy 72 East, Athens- 83
– Chorizo, chicken, beef 58-108 degrees
– Follow up, beef, chicken, rice 138-156 degrees- abated
– Cut tomatoes held at 51 degrees
– Follow up, tomato 50 degrees- was cut an hour beforehand from room temperature
Real Shop Inc., 18461 AL Hwy 99, Athens- 83
– Cracked container in use with food in it. Food debris found on clean items in storage. Both items corrected by management
– Bottle of bleach stored with items for sale to customers. Corrected by management
GP Quick Stop, 1201 A US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 85
– No signed sick policy
– No paper towels
– Septic tank lid unsecured
Racetrac #2636, 6464 Greenbrier Pkwy NW, Madison- 89
– Right hand sink in women’s restroom 73 degrees
– Chlorine sanitizer used on ice cream/soft serve machines but no chlorine test strips
Gin House Bar-B-Que, 18060 Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elmont- 90
– Ice machine had black residue in it. Cleaned by the end of the inspection
Goodsprings Grocery, 33770 AL Hwy 99, Anderson- 90
– A large plastic bottle stored in the hand sink. Removed by management
Ramona J’s Restaurant, 1212 Hwy 31, Athens- 90
– Damaged skimmer and knife. Removed
Piggly Wiggly #85, 25460 Hwy 127, Elkmont- 91
– Several dented cans found in storage
– Produce has white fuzz on it. The dented cans and produce were discarded by management
El Calentano Restaurant, 1202 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92
– Presence of ants in the kitchen area
Ro’s Grill LLC, 126 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92
– Two cracked containers with food in it was found in refrigeration. Discarded by management
Ardmore Nutrition, 30498 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 92
– Black substance found in ice machine. Cleaned by the end of the inspection
Walmart #661 (bakery), 1011 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 92
– Front hand sink only at 70 degrees
Crackle LLC dba Eggs Up Grill, 22083 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 93
– Grits held at 121 degrees
– Follow up, grits 145 degrees- abated
DQ Grill & Chill, 11128 County Line Road, Madison- 93
– Sliced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and cut lettuce in reach in cooler at 54-57 degrees. PIC dicarded items.
– Follow up, all TCS items now less than 41 degrees- abated
Bret-Kase Inc dba Terranovas, 100 Us Hwy 31 Suite J, Athens- 93
– House made dressings held over 24 hours without dates
The Store at Lockes Crossroads Inc., 20420 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont- 93
– Bologna, ham, turkey, lettuce, and tomato held between 46-47 degrees
– Follow up- all items held 36 degrees- abated
Wildwood Deli, 113 West Market Street, Athens- 93
– Blue cheese held at 57 degrees, parmesan cheese held at 47 degrees, lettuce held at 47 degrees
– Follow up, blue cheese 40 degrees, parmesan cheese 40 degrees, lettuce 40 degrees- abated
Lucy’s Grill Mexican Restaurant, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens- 93
– Presence of flies in multiple areas
Chipotle Mexican Grill #3804, 1289 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 94
– Spinach 53 degrees
Little Footsteps Childcare & Learning, 26545 First Street, Ardmore- 94
Burger King #4272, 1111 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 95
Warehouse Pizza, 18845 Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont- 95
YKTA Cafeteria, 9000 block Greenbrier Parkway, Huntsville- 96
– Damaged grease skimmer. Discarded
Lucy’s BARge, 6124 Bay Village Drive, Athens- 96
Walmart #661 (deli), 1011 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 96
Assembly Cafe Bld. 390, 9000 Greenbrier Pkwy, Madison- 98
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, 9000 block Greenbrier Pkwy, Huntsville- 98
Slim Chickens, 1814 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98
Dollar General #11261, 16521 AL Hwy 251, Athens- 98
Ardmore High School, 30285 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 98
Cedar Hill Elementary School, 27905 Cedar Hill Road, Ardmore- 99
O2B Kids, 11676 County Line Road, Madison- 100