Restaurant scores for May 5-9, 2025 Published 11:13 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week May 5-9. The report includes critical items history.

Mike’s Food Mart, 1809 US Hwy 72 East, Athens- 83

– Chorizo, chicken, beef 58-108 degrees

– Follow up, beef, chicken, rice 138-156 degrees- abated

– Cut tomatoes held at 51 degrees

– Follow up, tomato 50 degrees- was cut an hour beforehand from room temperature

Real Shop Inc., 18461 AL Hwy 99, Athens- 83

– Cracked container in use with food in it. Food debris found on clean items in storage. Both items corrected by management

– Bottle of bleach stored with items for sale to customers. Corrected by management

GP Quick Stop, 1201 A US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 85

– No signed sick policy

– No paper towels

– Septic tank lid unsecured

Racetrac #2636, 6464 Greenbrier Pkwy NW, Madison- 89

– Right hand sink in women’s restroom 73 degrees

– Chlorine sanitizer used on ice cream/soft serve machines but no chlorine test strips

Gin House Bar-B-Que, 18060 Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elmont- 90

– Ice machine had black residue in it. Cleaned by the end of the inspection

Goodsprings Grocery, 33770 AL Hwy 99, Anderson- 90

– A large plastic bottle stored in the hand sink. Removed by management

Ramona J’s Restaurant, 1212 Hwy 31, Athens- 90

– Damaged skimmer and knife. Removed

Piggly Wiggly #85, 25460 Hwy 127, Elkmont- 91

– Several dented cans found in storage

– Produce has white fuzz on it. The dented cans and produce were discarded by management

El Calentano Restaurant, 1202 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92

– Presence of ants in the kitchen area

Ro’s Grill LLC, 126 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92

– Two cracked containers with food in it was found in refrigeration. Discarded by management

Ardmore Nutrition, 30498 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 92

– Black substance found in ice machine. Cleaned by the end of the inspection

Walmart #661 (bakery), 1011 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 92

– Front hand sink only at 70 degrees

Crackle LLC dba Eggs Up Grill, 22083 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 93

– Grits held at 121 degrees

– Follow up, grits 145 degrees- abated

DQ Grill & Chill, 11128 County Line Road, Madison- 93

– Sliced tomatoes, shredded cheese, and cut lettuce in reach in cooler at 54-57 degrees. PIC dicarded items.

– Follow up, all TCS items now less than 41 degrees- abated

Bret-Kase Inc dba Terranovas, 100 Us Hwy 31 Suite J, Athens- 93

– House made dressings held over 24 hours without dates

The Store at Lockes Crossroads Inc., 20420 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont- 93

– Bologna, ham, turkey, lettuce, and tomato held between 46-47 degrees

– Follow up- all items held 36 degrees- abated

Wildwood Deli, 113 West Market Street, Athens- 93

– Blue cheese held at 57 degrees, parmesan cheese held at 47 degrees, lettuce held at 47 degrees

– Follow up, blue cheese 40 degrees, parmesan cheese 40 degrees, lettuce 40 degrees- abated

Lucy’s Grill Mexican Restaurant, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens- 93

– Presence of flies in multiple areas

Chipotle Mexican Grill #3804, 1289 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 94

– Spinach 53 degrees

Little Footsteps Childcare & Learning, 26545 First Street, Ardmore- 94

Burger King #4272, 1111 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 95

Warehouse Pizza, 18845 Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont- 95

YKTA Cafeteria, 9000 block Greenbrier Parkway, Huntsville- 96

– Damaged grease skimmer. Discarded

Lucy’s BARge, 6124 Bay Village Drive, Athens- 96

Walmart #661 (deli), 1011 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 96

Assembly Cafe Bld. 390, 9000 Greenbrier Pkwy, Madison- 98

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, 9000 block Greenbrier Pkwy, Huntsville- 98

Slim Chickens, 1814 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98

Dollar General #11261, 16521 AL Hwy 251, Athens- 98

Ardmore High School, 30285 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore- 98

Cedar Hill Elementary School, 27905 Cedar Hill Road, Ardmore- 99

O2B Kids, 11676 County Line Road, Madison- 100