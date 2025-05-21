Incidents/arrests for May 15-18, 2025 Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Friday-Monday.

May 15, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 22000 block AL Hwy 20, Ft. Hampton Road, 13000 block Callaway Drive, AL Hwy 99/Robinson Lane, Pine Road/Yarbrough Road, 24000 block US Hwy 72, 7000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Sommers Road

Animal related/livestock- 28000 block Odie Scott Drive, 28000 block Odie Scott Drive, 28000 block Harvest Road, Mooresville Road/US Hwy 72, 27000 block Copeland Road, 22000 block Tammy Sue Way, Pettusville Road/Robinson Road, 16000 block Buckskin Drive

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 99/Elm Street

Intoxicated driver- Thach Road/AL Hwy 251

Assault- 100 block Elm Street

Theft- 10000 block Stewart Road, 15000 block East Limestone Road

Robbery- 30000 block US Hwy 72

Disturbance- 29000 block Mooresville Road, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way, 20000 block East Limestone Road

Warrant- 5000 block US Hwy 31

Alarm- 29000 block Oxford Circle, 16000 block AL Hwy 251, 14000 block Eva Circle, 23000 block Lanes Way, 13000 block Dickens Lane, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 13000 block Dickens Lane, 27000 block Cricket Lane, 20000 block Mooresville Road

Nuisance/loud music

May 16, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Elkton Road/Piney Chapel Road, 1000 block US Hwy 31, 18000 block Morris Road, 2000 block SW Rockhouse Road

Animal related/livestock- 21000 block David Drive, 15000 block Wright Road, 18000 block Cottontail Lane, 17000 block Jones Road, 26000 block Bethel Road, 15000 block Gordon Road

Traffic accident- Lucas Ferry Road/US Hwy 72

Hit and run- Oneal Road/AL Hwy 99

Disturbance- 21000 block Edgewood Road

Unwanted guest- 18000 block Foxford Lane

Criminal mischief- 18000 block Newby Chapel Road

Warrant- Jefferson County, 100 block Elm Street

Nuisance/loud music- 12000 block Lentzville Road

May 17, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Blue Springs Road/Blue Springs Circle, Cowford Road, 20000 block Cox Road, 18000 block AL Hwy 99 Animal related/livestock- Dupree Hollow Road

Traffic accident- US Hwy 31/Huntsville Brownsferry Road, US Hwy 72/Wright Road, 12000 block Shaw Road, Blackburn Road/Quinn Road Reckless/drag racing- 24000 block US Hwy 72, Elk River Mills Road

Road hazard/debris- 19000 block Townsend Ford Road

Unauthorized use of a vehicle- 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop

Vehicle theft- 10000 block Poplar Point Road

Disturbance- 14000 block Grover Drive, 26000 block McLemore Circle

Harassment- 28000 block Smith Hollow Road

Unwanted guest- 28000 block Ragsdale Creek Road

PFA remove and exclude- 11000 block W School House Road

Criminal trespass- 25000 block Capshaw Road

Warrant- US Hwy 72/Athens-Limestone Blvd., 300 block Market Street, 100 block Elm Street, Priceville exit Raceway, Buds in Madison CO. Alarm- 7000 block Greenbrier Road, 11000 block US Hwy 31, 25000 block Elkton Road

Nuisance/loud music- 15000 block Seven Mile Post Road, 17000 block Witty Mill Road

May 18, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Bethel Road/Putman Circle, Cox Road/US Hwy 72, 26000 block Woodfield Drive, Village Drive, Seven Mile Post Road/Ripley Road

Animal related/livestock- 26000 block Kyle Lane

Theft- 8000 block Boulder Brook Road

Disturbance- 10000 block Sandlin Cemetery Road, 27000 block Bethel Road, 20000 block Tucker Road

Unwanted guest- 25000 block Capshaw Road, 9000 block Blue Springs Cir.

Alarm- 7000 block Greenbrier Road

Discharging firearms- 16000 block Deer Lane

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– tampering with physical evidence, improper lights, driving while license suspended/revoked, drug trafficking, two counts attempt to elude by any means, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession with intent to distribute, switched tag, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, resisting arrest, attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of controlled substance, obstructing justice using a false identity

– negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

– identity theft

– third-degree retail theft

– drug trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of child

– drug trafficking, unlawful distribution of controlled substance, unlawful possession with intent to distribute, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs

– truancy

– home repair fraud

– possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana

– first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– public intoxication, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental operations, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– driving under the influence (alcohol)

– first-degree theft

– third-degree theft

– unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

– third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– driving under the influence (alcohol)

– possession of controlled substance- heroin, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

– public intoxication

– resisting arrest, violation of domestic violence protection order, obstruction of governmental operations

– open container, driving under the influence (alcohol)

– interference with a domestic violence call, two counts third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– unlawful possession with intent to distribute, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental operations, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

County Thefts

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Friday-Monday.

– Tanner- second-degree theft: medications, AL football belt buckle, binoculars, four Samsung cell phones, tape measure, belt buckle, two AL football hats, four Elvis records, holster, May 15, $1,079, 10000 block Stewart Road

– Athens, fourth-degree theft, keys, May 15, $200, 15000 block East Limestone Road

– Athens- first-degree theft, 2022 silver Ford Explorer, May 17, $32,000, 10000 block Popular Point

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Friday-Monday.

– bond revocation

– third-degree domestic violence- menacing

– driving under the influence

– drivers license suspended, expired tag

– third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– failure to appear- public intoxication

– unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

– sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old

– driving while license suspended, expired tag

– driving under the influence

– third-degree criminal trespass

– driving under the influence

– third-degree criminal trespass

– driving under the influence

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Friday-Monday.

– fourth-degree theft of property, Shogun bicycle, May 15, $100, 1200 block US Hwy 72

– fourth-degree theft of property, money, May 16, $100, 1200 block Kelli Drive

– third-degree criminal mischief, window screen, May 17, $10, 600 block 9th Avenue

– second-degree criminal mischief, passenger side window, May 18, $1,000, 1400 block US Hwy 31 N

– criminal mischief, hole in sheet rock, May 18, $50, 1400 block N. Malone Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Friday-Monday.

– second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, May 15, 1100 block US Hwy 72

– third-degree assault, May 16, 300 block US Hwy 31

– driving under the influence- combined substance, May 16, 16000 block Thingamabob Blvd.

– two counts unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, May 16, 16000 block Thingamabob Blvd.

– third-degree criminal trespass, May 16, 1200 block Kelli Drive

– harassment, May 17, 2400 block US Hwy 31 S

– third-degree criminal trespass, May 17, 600 block S. Jefferson Street

– fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, May 17, 1400 block Malone Street

– unlawful possession of controlled substance, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, May 18, 100 block Bates Street