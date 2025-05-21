City steps up pay scale for Athens employees who’ve served longer than five years Published 11:49 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Some Athens municipal employees will see their scale of pay increase beginning in June, after the Athens City Council approved an adjustment to the city’s step-based salary schedule at its most recent meeting.

Mayor Ronnie Marks said the adjustment completes an overhaul of the city’s salary structure that began a couple of years ago, after moving from a 12-step to an 18-step schedule that also included a pay bump, at that time, for entry-level positions. Under the recent adjustment, employees who have been with the city for longer than five years also will see a pay increase; one that reflects the duration of their current tenure.

Employees with 5-9 years of service will receive a one-step adjustment under the change, while those with 10-14 years will get a two-step adjustment. Employees who have served for 15 years or more will enjoy a three-step increase in pay.

The change places the city’s across-the-board rate of pay “almost exactly, in my opinion, where we want to be for the future of Athens ,” said Marks. “… The money’s there; it’s available, and it equates out the pay scales all the way from step-one entry level through step-18. It’s particularly important that we do this.”

The adjustment will take effect with the municipal payroll period beginning June 1, and should be reflected on eligible city employees’ June 19 pay disbursements.

In other business at its regular meeting, the council:

— Adopted a resolution authorizing the construction of a new city street linking Market Street and Elm Street, along with related roadway improvements, at the intersection of Market Street, Elm Street, and Lucas Ferry Road.

— Held a public hearing to solicit comment concerning zoning approval for the sale of alcohol by KYSM, Inc., doing business as Elm Street Chevron (1514 East Elm Street), to accommodate a change in the business’ ownership. The hearing fielded no speakers.

— Authorized the mayor to provide two change orders for work at Sunrise Park, located at the city property formerly occupied by Pilgrim’s Pride. One change order, approved not to exceed $50,000 will address an excavation issue at the site; the other, costing $33,924, will cover underground electrical work. Both orders will be funded through a bond issue the city obtained in 2024.

— Authorized the lease of property, located on a 60’ by 60’ parcel along the north side of the city’s Sewer Treatment Plant, to Cingular Wireless for the construction of a new wireless telecommunications tower.

— Approved payment to Alabama Guardrail in an amount not to exceed $4,750 for guardrail repairs on Nuclear Plant Road. The payment will be supplied by the city’s Gas Tax Fund.

— Adopted a resolution to allow the Street Department to repair and install drainage structures at 1601 West Hobbs Street in an amount not to exceed $50,000. Cost for the project will be covered by the city’s Gas Tax Fund.

— Approved the purchase of one 2025 trencher/tractor through the state Sourcewell bid list program for the Gas Services Department, to be funded from the department’s 2025 capital budget in the amount of $342,992.20.

— Approved the purchase of two APC smart uninterruptible power supplies from Amazon, to be funded from the existing Information Technology Department’s capital account at a cost of $2,678.

— Declared surplus a 2001 Recycling Pro trailer to be disposed via donation to Limestone County for use in the county’s recycling program.

— Declared surplus two Kubota tractors and one 2016 Ford F150 truck used by the Water Services Department, each to be sold at public auction on govdeals.com.

— Approved travel and education expenses for Utilities Finance Department personnel.

— Approved the minutes of the council’s April 28 work session and regular meeting.