Athens students target community projects for grant investments Published 7:09 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Members of a city initiative that engages students in community stewardship have selected seven local projects as recipients of grant funding through the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission.

This year, students from grades 10-12 from four area high schools took part in the program as members of the commission, overseeing a community grant program that annually distributes funds to local non-profits for projects that benefit Athens. Schools represented on the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission include Athens High School, Athens Bible School, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy and Athens Renaissance.

The students led the project, receiving $1,600 in grant funds targeted for investment in their community. Through collaborative deliberation and a systematic assessment of each grant proposal, they selected seven projects that range from healthcare to community events to the arts.

Email newsletter signup

To reach a consensus on which funding projects to approve, the students were split into seven groups and scored each grant proposal based on its projects summary, as well as it potential to benefit the community. Students in each group defended their positions and voted to determine the final list of grant recipients.

Those who presented grants also were asked to include a volunteer option for the Youth Commissioners, where possible, in order for the students to be afforded a firsthand opportunity to observe the outcomes of their investments.

“It is interesting to see students from different schools come together and debate what they’re most passionate about and then compromise and distribute funds that will have an impact on their hometown,” said Youth Commission mentor Holly Hollman in a statement provided by the mayor’s office.

Hollman provided additional insight into the student-led process, which yielded productive debate about how limited funds can best be spent to make the most of every dollar.

“Youth Commissioners debated intensely over three projects to determine which would receive the largest grant,” the city explained in a release. “Some wanted to support $500 for Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation to provide medications and medical supplies for patients in need. Students who supported this effort said healthcare is expensive, and no one should be denied access.

“Others wanted to fund Athens Fire and Rescue Auxiliary the $500 grant for its Shop with a Firefighter Christmas program. Students said children in need should experience Christmas like any other family.

“One group wanted to fund $500 to Limestone County Churches Involved for a new awning on its downtown building because it would enhance downtown and provide weather protection for those seeking assistance.”

Below are the local projects that received funding through the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission:

Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation — $500

To provide medications and medical supplies for those in need.

Athens Fire and Rescue Auxiliary — $300

Shop with a Firefighter Christmas program, where children in need shop with firefighters, city employees, and other designees for toys, games, clothing and personal hygiene items.

Limestone County Churches Involved — $300

To help fund a new awning to enhance the building and provide weather protection for those seeking assistance.

Hospice of Limestone County — $200

To fund Camp Hope, a bereavement camp that helps children learn to deal with grief and their emotions.

Athens Arts League — $100

To fund supplies for summer paint days for approximately 30 children at the Boys and Girls Club.

Athens-Limestone Community Association — $100

To fund supplies for the C. Eric Lincoln Celebration that will honor the Trinity graduate’s induction, posthumously, into the Alabama Writers Hall of Fame.

Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful — $100

To support the Household Hazardous Waste program whereby citizens can safely dispose of chemicals, paints, electronics, and other items not suitable for weekly garbage pickup.