Athens Fire saves kitty trio from burning structure

May 21, 2025

Three felines in Athens can hang onto all of their nine lives a little longer, after the C shift at Athens Fire & Rescue spared the kitty trio from a local structure fire earlier this month.

Responding to a fire at a residence on Wentworth Drive, fire fighters encountered two of the animals unresponsive amid heavy smoke and zero-visibility conditions.

Fire fighters were able to revive the pair of cats with high-flow oxygen therapy, while also locating the third animal hiding underneath a bed.

With Engines 1, 2 and 3, as well as Truck 1 and Battalion 1 all responding at the scene, the fire fighters’ presence definitely made the difference between life and death for the cats: City officials said the homeowner had attempted to locate the animals without success before responders arrived.

“We’re thrilled that these adorable fur babies are safe and sound!” said a city representative after all the animals (and humans) had been safely accounted for.