Mosquito control measures begin this week in Athens Published 5:48 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The city of Athens has launched its springtime schedule of citywide mosquito control spraying this week, sharing an online map that highlights which areas will be targeted on its weekly routes.

Weather permitting, mosquito measures are carried out in the evenings from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Vector manager Brad Gee, who oversees the program, said spraying will be done weekly on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. If weather interferes, the schedule will be amended.

Routes also may be amended as needed because of the city’s recent growth in new homes. Any changes in the spraying schedule will be announced, said Gee.

Mosquito spraying should not affect beekeepers’ hives, said Gee. Beekeepers who wish to register their sites with the city can do so by calling Gee at 256-233-8747.

Past mosquito control treatments have employed a product called Perm-X 30 30. It consists of: 30% Permethrin; 30% Piperonyl Butoxide; and 40% inert ingredients.

This year’s schedule for the mosquito control measures is the same as last year’s, and can be viewed online at https://www.athensalabama.us/DocumentCenter/View/114/Vector-Control-Districts-Map-PDF.

The city’s mosquito control measures are intended to mitigate the proliferation of mosquitoes in public areas. Gee advised that residents can help reduce breeding sites for mosquitoes on their property by doing the following: