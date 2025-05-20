Limestone EMA: Outdoor warning siren offline at Pleasant Grove Fire Department Published 2:20 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Limestone County currently has one outdoor severe weather warning siren out of service.

The affected siren is at Pleasant Grove at the Fire Department, according to the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The local EMA said the siren was taken offline by a recent lightning strike, and that it “will be out for an extended period due to major repairs.” Residents in the affected area should plan to have more than one way to receive alerts in the event of approaching severe weather.

Other warning sirens in Limestone County remain operational. “When you hear a warning siren and it is not a test, you should tune to your local radio or television station for information,” EMA advised.

“Alerts are also provided through our www.smart911.com system, which can alert directly to your mobile device. Should information not be available on radio, weather apps, emergency alerts on your cellular device, TV or EMA’s social media accounts, contact the Limestone County EMA at 256-232-2631 or after office hours at 256-232-0111 (the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office).”