Limestone County Economic Development Association recognized ahead of annual meeting Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Leaders in Limestone County are placing a premium on the area’s current burst of economic growth, with both the county commission and the City of Athens uniting to commemorate National Economic Development Week.

Recognized across the U.S. from May 11-17, the week-long focus on economic development and the professionals who steward its public-private partnerships is helmed by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) as a way to “highlight the programs, best practices, and exceptional individuals” who seek to positively affect their communities through their work.

Locally, city and county leaders jointly recognized the Limestone County Economic Development Association with a commemorative proclamation, ahead of its annual meeting in Athens on Thursday, May 15.

The proclamation reads as follows:

WHEREAS, since 1926, the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has led the global movement for inclusive and sustainable economic growth through innovation, equity, and resilience; and

WHEREAS, more than 100,000 economic development professionals around the world are dedicated to fostering growth, creating jobs, and improving quality of life in communities large and small; and

WHEREAS, the economic development profession plays a vital role in building strong, resilient neighborhoods; attracting and retaining high-quality employers; advancing infrastructure; and promoting economic opportunity for all; and

WHEREAS, economic development efforts take place in a variety of settings—rural, urban, and suburban—across public, private, and nonprofit sectors including governments, chambers of commerce, educational institutions, and development organizations; and

WHEREAS, economic developers serve as trusted connectors between local stakeholders—residents, business leaders, elected officials, and educators—working together to cultivate investment, workforce development, entrepreneurship, and long-term success; and

WHEREAS, the Limestone County Economic Development Association (LCEDA) proudly represents the people and industries of Limestone County, Alabama, leading efforts to recruit and retain jobs, support our workforce, and strengthen our economy through strategic partnerships and forward-thinking initiatives; and

WHEREAS, the City of Athens and Limestone County Commission recognize the importance of economic development and proudly support the mission and ongoing efforts of the Limestone County Economic Development Association (LCEDA) to create and retain jobs, attract investment, and build a stronger community; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the city of Athens and Limestone County proudly recognizes National Economic Development Week on May 11 – 17, 2025, and commends LCEDA and their partners whose work drives economic opportunity, enhances community prosperity, and creates a better future for all.