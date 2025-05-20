Ivey spotlights Rebuild Alabama project in Limestone County Published 11:00 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Governor Kay Ivey recently launched her 2025 Rebuild Alabama Tour with a visit to Limestone County to spotlight a project to improve the intersection of SR-53 and Pulaski Pike/Pinedale Road.

The $1.3 million project is one of 24 projects awarded funding in January through the Alabama Department of Transportation’s ATRIP-II Grant Program.

“This project is a perfect example of what Rebuild Alabama was created to do — make long overdue infrastructure upgrades that matter to our local communities, that keep Alabamians safe, and that support growth all across our state,” Ivey said.

State legislators Sen. Tim Melson, Rep. Andy Whitt, Rep. Danny Crawford, local officials and residents joined Ivey at Piney Grove Baptist Church on Pinedale Road, south of Ardmore.

ALDOT North Region Engineer Curtis Vincent said the planned construction of dedicated left-turn lanes on SR-53 will increase both efficiency and safety at the intersection.

The project proposed by Limestone County remains in early stages of preliminary engineering. Surveying has begun, and ALDOT anticipates completing design in about 18 months.

Limestone County proposed adding left turn lanes to SR-53 at Pinedale Road and Pulaski Pike to improve traffic flow and safety. The state selected the project for ATRIP-II funding.

Other projects on SR-53

Vincent provided updates on two other projects on SR-53 near Huntsville.

A $4 million improvement to SR-53 at Old Railroad Bed Road and Harvest Road in Madison County is near completion. The project, funded by ATRIP-II, includes constructing turn lanes and installing signals. The contractor, Rogers Group, plans to begin final paving soon. Permanent striping will follow. ALDOT anticipates completion this summer.

Later this year, ALDOT will take bids to expand a mile of SR-53 from Taurus Drive to Harvest Road to five lanes. Vincent estimated the cost of construction will be between $8 million and $10 million. Utility relocations are ongoing.

News Courier reporter Benjamin Bullard contributed to this report.