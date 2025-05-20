Census: Athens became Alabama’s second fastest-growing city in 2024 Published 12:12 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Limestone County is among Alabama’s fastest-growing counties, and now its largest city has officially made the short list of the state’s fast-growing municipalities.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Athens saw a 5.3 percent population increase from 2023 to 2024, putting it behind only Foley in south Alabama among the state’s fastest-growing cities with at least 10,000 residents. Athens gained 1,641 residents in 2024, adding to its current population count (as of the last Census update) of 32,587, making it the second-fastest growing city in the state.

Quality of life, a location convenient to the burgeoning Huntsville economy, and a locally business-friendly climate all have helped contribute to the city’s surge in growth, said Limestone County Economic Development Association (LCEDA) president and CEO Bethany Shockney.

“Athens continues to attract families and businesses alike due to its strong community, access to major industries and proximity to Huntsville,” Shockney said in a statement. “We’re proud to see this growth as a testament to the collaborative efforts between local government, businesses and residents to make Athens a vibrant place to live and work.”

“This growth is a reflection of our city’s strong economy, excellent quality of life and attractive business environment. It shows that Athens is a great place where people from all over the world want to live, work and play,” added Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.

“We have several groups that are committed to ensuring that our growth is sustainable, equitable and beneficial to all members of our community — both old and new. We continue to work tirelessly to provide top notch services and amenities that support the needs of our residents and businesses. Together, we’ll keep building a better and brighter future for Athens.”

LCEDA highlighted a number of recent capital investment projects that have supplied jobs that have attracted new residents to the area while also retaining current ones.

Last year, Cast Products, Inc., an aluminum foundry facility, made a $6.7 million investment and added 14 jobs. Also in 2024, Intech, a medical device manufacturer, invested $1 million; Morgan Metals, a custom metal fabricator and installer, invested $975,000; and Triad Packaging, a producer of corrugated and paper packaging, invested $412,992.

For more information on economic development efforts in the city of Athens and Limestone County, visit the Limestone County Economic Development Association website at LCEDA.com.

For more information on the city of Athens, visit athensalabama.us.