Senior announcements

Limestone County Council on Aging

Office 256-233-6412

Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

SENIOR MENUS:

Week of May 19 through May 23

Monday: Apple Juice, Meatloaf/Tomato Gravy, Delmonico Potatoes, Broccoli with Cheese Sauce, Whole Wheat Bread, Assorted Crème Cookies, Milk, Margarine.

Tuesday: Grape Juice, Italian Sausage/Penne Pasta, White Lima Beans, Cabbage, Texas Bread, Nutty Buddy, Milk, Margarine.

Wednesday: Macaroni and Cheese, Black-eyed Peas, Collard Greens, Fresh Fruit, Cornbread, Rice Krispies Treat, Milk/Buttermilk, Margarine.

Thursday: Fruit Punch Juice, TRIO Salad Plate: Tarragon Chicken Salad, Italian Pasta Salad, Mixed Fruit, Whole Wheat Bread, Chocolate Cake, Milk.

Friday: Hamburger Patty, Baked Beans, BBQ Potato Chips, Lettuce/Onion/Tomato, Hamburger Bun, Cherry Fruited Gelatin, Milk/Chocolate Milk, Mustard/Ketchup/Mayonnaise.

Announcements:

The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at 256-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.

Transportation is available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.

Shopping trips are running two days a week. Please call in advance to schedule.