Incidents/arrests for May, 12-14, 2025 Published 9:38 am Friday, May 16, 2025

County Calls

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following calls Tuesday-Thursday.

May 12, 2025

Email newsletter signup

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- 21000 block AL Hwy 99, 16000 block Mooresville Road, I65 exit 352, I65 mm 347, 14000 block Mooresville Road, 30000 block Ardmore Avenue, 15000 block East Limestone Road

Animal related/livestock- 22000 block Oakdale Ridge Lane, 19000 block Holt Road, 16000 block Zehner Road

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 251/Hall Road

Reckless/drag racing- Brigadoon Drive

Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/Shaw Road

Disturbance- 15000 block Oneal Road, 15000 block Ham Road, 23000 block Norman Lane, 11000 block Stewart Road, 16000 block Seven Mile Post Road, 20000 block Sharp Road

Harassment- 23000 block Norman Lane

Unwanted guest- 10000 block Snake Road,

Warrant- Lucas Ferry Road/Brownsferry Road, Morgan County Jail, Section Line Road/Easter Ferry Road, 8000 block US Hwy 72, 100 block Elm Street

Alarm- 18000 block Cottontail Lane, 27000 block Dieken Drive, 14000 block Mooresville Road, 23000 block AL Hwy 99, 18000 block Cottontail Lane, 10000 block US Hwy 31

Discharging firearms- 23000 block Slate Road

May 13, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- AL Hwy 127/Hays Mill Road, Mill Valley Drive, 13000 block Hatchery Road, Wells Road/Copeland Road, 6000 block Bay Village Drive, 27000 block US Hwy 72

Animal related/livestock- 14000 block Blackburn Road, Hall CemeteryRoad/East Limestone Road, 26000 block Branch Road, 24000 block Elkton Road, 22000 block Cagle Road, Shaw Road/S&Z Grocery, 26000 block McLemore Circle, 28000 block Odie Scott Drive

Traffic accident- I65 MM 351, 11000 block Escue Drive, Elm Street/Elkton Street

Theft- 10000 block US Hwy 31

Disturbance- 15000 block Oneal Road, 18000 block Morris Road

PFA remove and exclude- 13000 block Virginia Ct., 22000 block Baltusrol Lane

Warrant- 100 block Elm Street, 8000 block US Hwy 72

May 14, 2025

Suspicious (person, item, vehicle)- Piney Chapel Road/Bolding Road, New Bethel Road, 65 NB from 341, 28000 block Sagewood Circle, 8000 block Cowford Road, Hatchett Ridge Road

Animal related/livestock- Looney Road/Quarry Road, 21000 block Bean Road, 28000 block Odie Scott Drive, 14000 block Zehner Road, 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road, 10000 block Snake Road, 21000 block Sharp Road, 7000 block Holt-Springer Road, 19000 block Edgewood Road, 20000 block State Line Road

Traffic accident- AL Hwy 127/Cross Key Road, Hwy 127, New Cut Road/Blackburn Road

Reckless/drag racing- US Hwy 72/Mooresville Road, Capshaw/East Limestone Road

Road hazard/debris- US Hwy 72/US Hwy 31

Theft- 17000 block Hall Road, 13000 block Brownsferry Road

Vehicle theft- 16000 block AL Hwy 251

Disturbance- 17000 block US Hwy 72, 12000 block Elk River Mills Road, 20000 block Lasso Circle

Unwanted guest- 25000 block Evanford Drive

PFA remove and exclude- 12000 block Juniors Drive, 11000 block W School House Road, 23000 block Slate Road, Frank Gossett Road

Warrant- 8000 block US Hwy 72, Brownsferry Street/Pruitt Street

Alarm- 27000 block Copeland Road, 19000 block AL Hwy 99

County Arrests

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– manslaughter- reckless

– third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– public intoxication

– possession of controlled substance

– two counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

– third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– second-degree theft

– first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

– violation of a domestic violence order

– third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– first-degree theft

– third-degree domestic violence- harassment

– two counts drug trafficking

– public intoxication

– first-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

– drug trafficking

– second-degree possession of marijuana

– third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple, obstruction of governmental operations, attempt to elude by motor vehicle

– domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- gun

– second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday-Thursday.

– Athens- fourth-degree theft: US currency, purple wallet and contents, May 12, $300, 21000 block Elkton Road

– Tanner- first-degree theft, TroyBilt red lawnmower, May 13, $3,800, 10000 block US Hwy 31

– Tanner- first-degree theft, Bad Boy orange lawnmower, May 13, $3,730, 11000 block Stewart Road

– Elkmont- third-degree theft, US currency, May 13, $650, 22000 block Tammy Sue Way

– Athens- second-degree theft: Kobalt air compressor, chainsaw, Metabo chop saw, paint sprayer, May 14, $1,030, 17000 block Hall Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported arrests on the following charges Tuesday-Thursday.

– first-degree sodomy

– speed, drive while suspended, no insurance

– arrest for other agency

– third-degree domestic violence

– harassment

– second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

– second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

– failure to appear: driving while suspended, switched tag, no insurance

– driving under the influence

– arrest for other agency

– attempt to elude law enforcement

– unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

– four counts cruelty to animals

City Property Crimes

The Athens Police Department reported the following property crimes Tuesday-Thursday.

– first-degree theft of property, golf cart, May 12, $6,000, 300 block N Beaty Street

City Incidents

The Athens Police Department reported the following incidents Tuesday-Thursday.

– first-degree sodomy, May 12, 1800 block W Hobbs Street

– third-degree domestic violence, May 12, 600 block N. Beaty Street

– harassment, May 12, 22000 block Ewell Street

– second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, May 13, 700 block US Hwy 72

– third-degree domestic violence, May 13, 1300 block Jefferson Street

– second-degree criminal mischief, May 13, 800 block Jefferson Street

– third-degree domestic violence, May 13, 800 block Camelot Drive

– third-degree domestic violence, May 13, 100 block Scotland Drive

– driving under the influence, May 13, 1400 block Elkton Street

– harassing communications, May 14, 300 block Hoffman Street

– leaving the scene of an accident, May 14, Jefferson Street/Hobbs Street

– third-degree domestic violence, May 14, 1200 block Kelli Drive